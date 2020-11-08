31.2 C
Doha
Sunday, November 8, 2020
Home News Politics

Qatar strongly condemns ‘illegal’ demolition of Palestinian homes

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesPolitics
Source: OCHA

The Gulf country once again defends its strict position in the Palestinian case.

Qatar has condemned the illegal demolition of Palestinian houses by Israeli forces, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced in a statement on Friday.

The statement was a response to Israel’s demolition of houses in a village located in the illegally occupied territories, which Qatar slammed as “an act that aims to displace Palestinians and destroy their land in severe violation to international agreements”.

In the statement, MOFA stressed the need for swift international action to protect Palestinians from the continuous abuse by Israel, which needs to be held to account. 

The statement also renewed Qatar’s firm position of supporting the “just Palestinian cause” and the rights of its people in establishing an independent state based on the borders of 1967 with Jerusalem as its capital.

Only two other Arab entities have joined Qatar in condemning the demolition operations – Jordan and the Arab League. No other Arab states have issued a statement.

Read also: Qatar’s Amir rules out normalisation with Israel as ‘mere illusion’

Since the start of November, Israeli forces have carried out the largest demolition operation against Palestinian homes in years. 

Yvonne Helle, the UN humanitarian coordinator ad interim for the occupied Palestinian territory, confirmed a total of 76 demolished structures in the Palestinian community, the highest number in a single demolition in the last decade.

“So far in 2020, 689 structures have been demolished across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, more than in any full year since 2016,” Helle added.

