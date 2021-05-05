32.3 C
Qatar surpasses 30,000 daily Covid-19 jabs for first time

By Farah AlSharif

-

Top StoriesCOVID-19Health & TechnologyHealth & Wellbeing
Image of illustrative purposes only | Pexels

Data from the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) reveals that 31,485 vaccines were given on Monday, the highest number of daily jabs so far. 

A total of 66,998 Covid-19 vaccines were administered over the past 48 hours alone, with Qatar surpassing 30,000 daily vaccines for the first time on Monday since the start of the inoculation campaign.

On Tuesday, data from the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) revealed that 35,513 doses were given as the inoculation campaign in Qatar rapidly picks up pace.

So far, over 1,670,000 vaccines have been administered in the country.

46.1% of the eligible population have now received at least one dose of the vaccine. 86.6% of Qatar’s most vulnerable group, those aged 60 and over, have received at least one dose, with 77.3% of this group receiving both doses.

Read also: Nearly 45% Qatar’s eligible population receive at least one Covid-19 dose

The availability of more vaccines as well as the opening of more vaccination centres has allowed Qatar to exponentially ramp up its national vaccination campaign.

Since then, daily Covid-19 cases have been slowly decreasing, with the ministry reporting 640 new cases on Tuesday, a drastic drop from the peak of 989 daily cases in April.

This is in large part due to the fast and efficient vaccination campaign as well as the strict restrictions imposed by Qatar in early April.

Those who have received both doses of the vaccine are 61 times less likely to require hospitalisation if infected by the virus, and 91 times less likely to require intensive care.

There have been no Covid-19 related deaths among fully vaccinated people so far. On Tuesday, Qatar reported 3 deaths, a drop in mortality from the past week.

