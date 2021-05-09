Qatar surpasses 500 Covid-19 deaths as cases dip

While Qatar has been seeing a steady and consistent decrease in daily Covid-19 cases, the death toll in the country has now surpassed 500.
Qatar recorded 6 new Covid-19 deaths on Saturday, bringing the total death toll since the start of the pandemic to 502.
The latest figures comes as authorities continue to record a consistent increase in daily death toll over the past weeks.
However, restrictions introduced in April, as well as a rapid acceleration of Qatar’s national vaccination program, have been key to bringing Qatar’s daily Covid-19 cases down.
On Saturday, 533 new cases were reported, a stark contrast to Qatar’s peak this year on April 15th, which saw 989 daily Covid-19 cases.
Qatar’s total active cases have also dropped below 10,000, with 9,635 active cases as of Saturday.
Meanwhile, recoveries have increased, with more than 200,000 now fully recovered since the pandemic started last year.
Last week, Qatar also surpassed more than 30,000 daily vaccine administered doses for the first time.
So far in Qatar, there have been no Covid-19 related deaths among fully vaccinated people.
Those who have received both doses of the vaccine are 61 times less likely to require hospitalisation if infected by the virus, and 91 times less likely to require intensive care.
