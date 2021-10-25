Qatar swimmers bring home 9 medals from Abu Dhabi’s Arab Championships

The champions brought home a total of 9 medals.
Qatar’s national swimming team has brought home nine medals, including three gold, at the first Arab Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi, Qatar’s swimming federation has announced.
The first gold was won by Qatar’s Tamim Mohamed for his exceptional performance in the 100m butterfly event for the 14-15 year category, followed by the second gold medal by Mohamed Mahmoud who won the 200m medley race for the 16-18 year category.
“A golden morning! Qatar’s national swimming team on the second day of the Arab Swimming Championships in the Qusair Stream: a gold medal in the 50m butterfly race, 16-18 years category achieved by our athlete Mohamed Mahmoud, and silver in the 50m butterfly race, 14-15 years category, achieved by our athlete Tamim Mohamed. Congratulations to the Arab champions,” Qatar’s swimming federation tweeted.
Lastly, the relay team consisting of Youssef Hassan, Karim Salah, Omar Hassan, and Mohamed Mahmoud won a gold medal for the 4x50m free race for 16-18 years olds, bringing the total number of gold medals won to three.
The talented swimmers also brought home three silver and three bronze medals after competing with several Arab swimmers from across the region in neighbouring UAE.
Abdulaziz Al Obaidli and Omar Hassan earned the silver medals while Tamim Mohammed, Youssef Hassan and Karim Muhammad secured bronze.
