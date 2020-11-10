Qatar swimming competitions to return following pandemic hiatus

Swimming tournaments and competitions are soon to be back in Qatar after a long COVID-19 break.

Great news for all swimming enthusiasts: the Qatar Swimming Association confirmed all competitions will soon resume following a months-long hiatus amid the global health crisis.

The move was announced on Monday after a meeting held between Khalid Abdullah, a member of the Board of Directors, and coaches, to discuss the resumption of sports competitions for the Qatar Swimming Association.

Competitions will make a splash no November 14 with the Open Water Swimming Championship at Sharq Hotel Beach, giving professional swimmers a chance to get back in the water at one of Qatar’s most stunning hotels.

Just a week later, the Qatar Swimming Cup will then kick off on Nov. 22 at the Hamad Aquatic Centre, and will last until Nov. 25. To avoid crowding, each category will be held separately, limiting the chance of infection.

To ensure everyone’s safety during competitions, all precautionary measures, as set by the ministry of health, will be followed and implemented to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Qatar currently has 2711 active COVID-19 cases and recorded 232 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

More than 131490 coronavirus patients have recovered in Qatar so far.

In March, Qatar shut down restaurants, malls, gyms and major public places and imposed limits on public and private gatherings, including weddings.

Following the success of the lockdown in July, Qatar proceeded to gradually ease its restrictions by partially reopening public places while limiting capacities as part of its four-phase plan.

The Gulf state has pumped up its efforts in tackling the coronavirus pandemic and has recently confirmed access to the much-anticipated vaccine will be free of charge for all in the country.

Qatar’s response to the COVID-19 crisis was recently praised by the World Health Organisation which described it as a “distinct model for global emulation” for its low mortality rate.

Despite the progress, and until the vaccine is finally available, health authorities have called on residents to maintain social distancing guidelines.

