Qatar switches off lights for Earth Hour 2021

By Farah AlSharif

Source: @MsheirebDoha via Twitter

Qatar goes dark as people turn off their lights to participate in this year’s Earth Hour.

Qatari residents and institutions cut the lights on Saturday to observe this year’s Earth Hour, a global initiative that spreads awareness about electricity conservation and climate change.

Almost all buildings in Qatar, including government and private institutions, companies, malls, hotels, offices, and houses, observed the event by switching off their lights for an hour from 8:30pm to 9:30pm.

In celebration of this year’s #EarthHour, the Ministry of Municipality and Environment switched off its Headquarters’ lights at the Doha Corniche as well as its other buildings. #MME #Qatar #EarthHour2021 #EarthHourQatar” tweeted the Ministry of Municipality and Environment.

Msheireb Downtown Doha also went dark, turning off its usually sparkling lights.

 

Meanwhile, GWC , the leading logistics provider in Qatar, held virtual spotlight events to discuss how to maximise the potential of sustainable energy at homes and in the workplace through various activities for Earth Hour 2021.

Held every year on the last Saturday of March, millions of people all around the world show their pledge to support the planet by turning off their lights, promoting environmental responsibility.

Read also: Qatar ‘ready’ to go green but more action needed

Qatar has implemented environmentally friendly solutions, pledging to use sustainable construction practices at its FIFA World Cup 2022 facilities and to have 25% of its public bus fleet running on electricity by start of the tournament.

