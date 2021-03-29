Qatar tackles gender equality in sports with new policy

Qatar’s Olympic body announced on Sunday that it is set to undergo a comprehensive review to promote gender equality and progress in sports.

The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) said it will launch a comprehensive Gender Equality Review to improve and advance progress in Qatari sport, as part of its long-term strategy to promote equal access.

The Gender Equality Review will evaluate progress across five focus areas of the International Olympic Committee Gender Equality and Inclusion objectives for 2021-2024.

This includes participation, leadership, safe sport, portrayal and resource allocation.

The findings of the review will then be used to develop a first-of-its-kind Gender Equality Policy in Qatari sport, not only within the country’s Olympic body but also within Qatari National Federations.

“Before we can improve we must identify our shortcomings so that we can develop tailored policies and programs to address them,” said QOC Director of Marketing and Communications Sheikha Asma al-Thani.

“That is why we have launched this Gender Equality Review because we want to use its findings to create a Gender Equality Policy which enshrines gender equality within Qatari sport and delivers meaningful action.

“In sport, as in society, we are strongest when we embrace the variety of perspectives, insights and experiences of women and men,” she added.

In collaboration with the Qatar Women’s Sport Committee, the QOC has made significant advancements in women’s participation in sport and sports administration.

Female Qatari athletes have competed at every Olympic Games since London 2012 and within the QOC itself, more than 37% of employees are women.

The body is striving to ensure equal opportunities for women and men in sports, whether as athletes, coaches, officials or administrators, it said.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube