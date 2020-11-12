Qatar taken off the UK’s quarantine list

The new policy changes are effective starting from Saturday, November 14, after 4 am, stated British transport secretary, Grant Shapps.

Other countries on the updated travel list included the UAE , Bahrain, Chile , Iceland , Cambodia, Laos, and Turkey. Most Greek departure cities have also been removed from the list, including: Corfu, Crete, Rhodes, Zakynthos and Kos.

With visitors traveling from Doha no longer required to quarantine, more can now travel and spend their holidays without worrying about isolating themselves and paying additional travel costs. This is also welcomed news for many Qatari citizens, especially for those studying in the UK and and others who frequently visit the Kingdom.

People traveling from Qatar to the UK are no longer on the list of countries requiring to quarantine, the British government announced on Thursday.

According to the Department for Transport (DfT), several factors are taken into consideration when deciding to remove a country from the travel quarantine list, including the increase of coronavirus infections within the said country, the numbers of new cases, information on a country’s testing capacity, its testing regime and test positivity rate as well as potential trajectory of the disease in the coming weeks.

Recently, Qatar reached a new milestone in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, by testing over one million people. The Gulf country has also been praised for maintaining the world’s lowest mortality rate.