Qatar takes action against 106 companies for violating summer work hours

Several companies in Qatar continue to put their workers at risk despite the country’s strict rules and regulations.

Qatar has taken legal action against 106 company sites for violating a law that bans outdoor work during summer, the country’s ministry of labour has announced.

Per new legislation, staff are prohibited to work outside between 10am and 3:30pm starting from June 1 and up until September 15 every year.

The companies were caught during an intensive inspection campaign organised by the ministry to ensure companies adhere to necessary precautions set in place to protect workers from heat stress at open work sites during the summer period.

During the month of July, inspectors have circulated around several worksites, forcing violators to close the sites for a period of three days. Authorities also revealed that the violating companies mainly work in the contracting sector (building maintenance).

“The inspections carried out by the Ministry’s inspectors at work sites from July 1 to 31 July resulted in a violation of (106) companies, most of which work in the contracting sector in various regions of the country,” the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs [ADLSA] said in a statement.

The ministry called on all companies in various sectors to adhere to set hours during the summer season for work performed under the sun or in open outdoor workplaces.

Any violations can be reported through the ministry’s hotline number, 16008, or by accessing the unified complaint platform.

Continuous violations

In July, authorities had closed around 232 worksites for not adhering to the necessary precautions. One month earlier, over 98 companies were also penalised for violating the permissible working hours.

This means that in the past three months, almost 500 workers were forced to carry out construction labour during temperatures that average around 41.2°C (106.2°F), or even more. Read also: Qatar takes action against 54 companies for violating summer labour hours Such risk can lead to serious medical conditions, or even fatalities in some cases.