Qatar team shines at Shooting World Cup

Medals were won in both the team and individual categories
Qatar won the silver medal in the men’s skeet team event on the fourth day of the ISSF Shooting World Cup in New Delhi, India on Monday.
The team included London Olympic bronze medallist, Nasser Saleh al-Attiyah, Cairo Shotgun World Cup men’s skeet bronze medallist, Rashid Hamad, and world No. 45 Ali Ahmed al-Ishaq, who lost 6-2 to India in the final.
This was Qatar’s second medal in the competition after Al-Attiyah secured the bronze medal in the individual skeet on Sunday, clinching his first World Cup medal since 2001. Al-Attiyah, who is also a renowed Dakar Rally champion, shot 44 points out of the possible 60 in the final.
“Participation in these kinds of competitions is not an easy thing, especially with the presence of world-class stars, and yet here we are continuing to raise the Qatari flag,” al-Attiyah said.
“The presence of our new coach had a huge impact in the success of our shooters in the recent tournaments. Rashid Saleh was fifth in the event. This is a great result and important to all of us,” he added.