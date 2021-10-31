Qatar teams up with Rolls-Royce to launch billion dollar green projects 

The Gulf state plans to establish engineering hubs in the UK and Qatar to test and develop green technologies.

Qatar is partnering with Rolls-Royce to inaugurate new green engineering projects as the Gulf state pushes toward a greener environment.

Qatar is investing in building science and engineering hubs in the north of England “for start-ups to test and develop green technologies,” English media The Sunday Times reported.

It added that “a sister campus would be built in Qatar.” The aero-engines giant will take shares in some of the projects.

The billion dollars project is targeted towards inventions in carbon capture and storage, with the aim to curb carbon dioxide from factories and power stations before it reaches the atmosphere.

The goal is to build five “unicorn” companies — start-ups worth $1 billion — by 2030 with the aim to expand to up to 20 by 2040. This deal is considered one of the biggest inward investments by a foreign country to the UK, ST said on Saturday.

Some 10,000 new job vacancies are expected to open in the UK in the coming years following the launch.

The paper said an announcement could be made at the COP26 United Nations climate summit on Sunday.

“It is believed talks on the project have been underway for the best part of a year, and venture capitalists and private equity firms are involved,” according to news reports.

Meanwhile, Qatar and RR are reportedly seeking partnerships with universities in the UK with an expected opening date in 2023 and 1000 job opportunities.

The paper said feasibility studies are set to be completed by mid-2022.

Qatar pushing towards a greener environment

Qatar has been leading global efforts in fighting climate change and implementing major reforms towards a more sustainable environment.

Recently, the Gulf state announced its ‘Climate Change Action Plan’ aiming to cut 25 per cent in its greenhouse gas emissions and carbon intensity of its liquified natural gas facilities in the next eight years.

In addition, in September, the Gulf Arab country announced the start of implementing plans to establish an integrated network of electric car chargers across different locations to transform the electric transport system gradually.

The strategy includes gradually transporting the public bus services, government school buses, and Doha Metro’s buses to full-electric, which is considered a huge move towards eco-friendly transportation.

This is hoped to reduce the adverse impact of human-caused climate change.

This month, Qatar took yet another significant step in appointing Minister of Environment and Climate Change Sheikh Dr Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani to lead national environmental projects as part of the newly-established ministry.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s biggest state-owned liquefied natural gas [LNG] supplier recently announced a new brand identity, changing its name to QatarEnergy to reflect its vision and aspirations to deliver cleaner energy to the world.

Authorities have also vowed to stage the world’s first ever ‘green’ World Cup next year.

The ongoing developments align with Qatar’s National Vision of 2030 pillars, which include providing an integrated, world-class, multimodal transit system with reliable, trustworthy, and environmentally conscious services.

A year from now, almost 25% of the public transit bus fleet in Qatar will have become electric.

By 2030, most busses and public transportation will gradually become electric, reducing harmful carbon emissions and maintaining environmental sustainability measures.

