Qatar thrashes Grenada 4-0 at CONCACAF Gold Cup

Qatar’s national football team has secured yet another win, this time at the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Gold Cup, beating Grenada 4-0 in an electrifying game in Houston.
Abdulaziz Hatem put Al-Annabi in the lead just 11 minutes into the game after a mishap from goalkeeper Jason Belfon saw the ball land perfectly at the Qatari’s feet.
The second goal came from striker Akram Afif who curled the ball into the top bins from the edge of the penalty box.
Mohammed Muntari soon added to the scoresheet with a header that found the back of the net just 36 minutes into the game.
Eleven seconds after the second half whistle, Qatar’s top striker Almoez Ali connected with a cross in the box for the final goal.
In total, Grenada’s Belfon saved a whopping 17 shots to keep the number of goals down.
With two games now finalised, Qatar has now bagged four points at the Gold Cup, where it has been invited as a guest team.
The team’s last match against Paraguay ended with a 3-3 draw.
