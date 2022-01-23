Qatar thrashes Saudi Arabia to maintain 100% winning streak

Qatar has maintained a winning record whilst advancing in the main round of the Asian Men’s Handball Championship.

The Qatari national team beat Asian Men’s Handball Championship hosts, Saudi Arabia, with a crushing 34-19 victory on Saturday, after leading the first half 17-10.

The four-time champions continued their winning streak after being seeded in the main round with South Korea and Saudi Arabia.

Teams have now been separated into two categories, competing to qualify for the final and 9th place, respectively. Both groups consist of eight teams, each seeded within two 4-team standings.

South Korea started the main round with a close encounter against Uzbekistan, winning 31-21, after only leading by two points in the first half.

On the other hand, Iran defeated Iraq by a smaller margin of 28-25 when playing an enthralling match against their rivals, whilst Bahrain started their main round campaign with a resounding 29-15 win over Kuwait.

Two games remain in the main round before the highest scoring teams move on to face-off in the semifinals.

Qatar will continue the main round by facing Uzbekistan on Monday at 15:00, Doha time.

Standings for 1st place:

Group 1

Qatar

South Korea

Uzbekistan

Saudi Arabia

Group 2

Bahrain

Iran

Iraq

Kuwait

Standings for 9th place:

Group 3

Jordan

United Arab Emirates

Vietnam

India

Group 4

Hong Kong

Oman

Singapore

Australia

