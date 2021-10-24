Qatar to attract over 1.2 million visitors for FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar’s historic hosting of the FIFA World Cup next year is hoped to bring the Gulf state over 1.2 million visitors.

Organisers of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC), have hopes to attract 1.2 million visitors to the country during the tournament.

Head of communications at the SC Fatma Al Nuaimi told AFP that the event will be drawing in tourists from all over the world, all of whom will be hosted in an array of traditional and innovative accommodation options, including hotels, cruise liners, fan villages, and vacation rentals.

Officials have said that 16 floating hotels will also be built in Qatar, providing almost 1,600 rooms in total.