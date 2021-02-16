Qatar to build QR 95 million quarantine facility for animals

The quarantine is designed to ensure protection from animal-human transmittable diseases.

Qatar’s ministry of environment has launched a QR 95 million project to build modernised veterinary quarantines near Hamad Port and Ruwais Port.

The Department of Animal Resources is handling the project, which is expected to be completed in the last quarter of this year, the ministry announced. Upon completion, the quarantines will immediately start operations to ensure the well-being of the community.

Built according to modern international veterinary standards, all staff working in the veterinary quarantines will be trained on how to navigate the latest technologies, the ministry added.

The project is just the latest in efforts to develop and modernise veterinary quarantines at each entry point to examine incoming animals before they are allowed to enter Qatar, in a bid to limit the chance of any transmittable diseases. This also protects livestock within the country from common infections.

The top-tier project is being built by one of the national companies specialised in this field and under the supervision of specialists in Ashghal, the ministry announced. The buildings will include administrative sections, laboratories and veterinary clinics to examine incoming consignments, slaughterhouses and incinerators.

The quarantines located near Ruwais Port are 30,000 square meters and have the capacity to accommodate 16,000 sheep and goats or 1,600 camels or 2,600 cows. Meanwhile, the facility near Hamad Port is 90,000 square meters and can accommodate 40,000 sheep and goats, or 2,000 camels or 4,000 cows.

Each location will have a well-equipped slaughterhouse with three production lines and significant animal capacities.

