25.7 C
Doha
Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Qatar to build QR 95 million quarantine facility for animals

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

[MME]

The quarantine is designed to ensure protection from animal-human transmittable diseases.  

Qatar’s ministry of environment has launched a QR 95 million project to build modernised veterinary quarantines near Hamad Port and Ruwais Port.

The Department of Animal Resources is handling the project, which is expected to be completed in the last quarter of this year, the ministry announced. Upon completion, the quarantines will immediately start operations to ensure the well-being of the community.

[MME]
Built according to modern international veterinary standards, all staff working in the veterinary quarantines will be trained on how to navigate the latest technologies, the ministry added.

The project is just the latest in efforts to develop and modernise veterinary quarantines at each entry point to examine incoming animals before they are allowed to enter Qatar, in a bid to limit the chance of any transmittable diseases. This also protects livestock within the country from common infections. 

The top-tier project is being built by one of the national companies specialised in this field and under the supervision of specialists in Ashghal, the ministry announced. The buildings will include administrative sections, laboratories and veterinary clinics to examine incoming consignments, slaughterhouses and incinerators.

[MME]
The quarantines located near Ruwais Port are 30,000 square meters and have the capacity to accommodate 16,000 sheep and goats or 1,600 camels or 2,600 cows. Meanwhile, the facility near Hamad Port is 90,000 square meters and can accommodate 40,000 sheep and goats, or 2,000 camels or 4,000 cows.

Each location will have a well-equipped slaughterhouse with three production lines and significant animal capacities. 

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Former Qatari FM hits back at ongoing ‘vulgar’ provocations

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Manama’s former foreign minister previously launched an attack on Doha, accusing it of violating GCC agreements. The former foreign ministers of Qatar and Bahrain have...
Read more
Politics

Qatar condemns execution of 13 Turks in Iraq

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar condemns the execution of 13 Turkish citizens in Iraq. Qatar condemned on Monday the execution of 13 Turkish citizens in northern Iraq by the...
Read more
Politics

Palestine’s Haniyeh calls on Qatar to monitor elections

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Palestinian elections, the first in 15 years, will begin in May and July this year. The head of the political bureau of Palestine's Islamic...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Sports

World’s largest, record-breaking calisthenics park opens in Qatar

Hala Abdallah - 0
The park claimed a Guinness World Records title for being the largest of its kind in the world. Qatar has become home to the world's...

Social media users launch #BoycottHighPrices campaign

News

ATM upgrades? Where to deposit your new banknotes 

Business

First Indian university to open in Qatar this year: ambassador

Business

Qatar’s major banks set for wearable payment technology

Technology

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.