Qatar to celebrate Eid Al Fitr on Thursday

The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs [Awqaf] confirmed Eid Al Fitr will start on Thursday.

Eid Al Fitr festivities will start in Qatar as of Thursday, the Crescent Sighting Committee at Awqaf confirmed.

The lack of sighting of the crescent moon on Tuesday evening confirms Thursday will be the beginning of the Muslim holiday as per the Islamic lunar calendar.

“Tomorrow Wednesday is the completion of the blessed month of Ramadan 1442 AH, corresponding to May 12, 2021 AD, and Thursday is the first of Shawwal (the blessed Eid Al-Fitr),” the ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Read also: Qatar astronomers say Eid Al Fitr predicted to land on May 13th

Eid Al Fitr is an annual celebration to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. Traditionally, Muslims families would come together for a feast to celebrate the month-long fasting.

According to the Islamic Hijri calendar, months begin and end depending on the movement of the moon in its orbit around the Earth.