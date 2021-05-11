33.1 C
Doha
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Top Stories

Qatar to celebrate Eid Al Fitr on Thursday

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesCulture

The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs [Awqaf] confirmed Eid Al Fitr will start on Thursday.

Eid Al Fitr festivities will start in Qatar as of Thursday, the Crescent Sighting Committee at Awqaf confirmed.

The lack of sighting of the crescent moon on Tuesday evening confirms Thursday will be the beginning of the Muslim holiday as per the Islamic lunar calendar.

“Tomorrow Wednesday is the completion of the blessed month of Ramadan 1442 AH, corresponding to May 12, 2021 AD, and Thursday is the first of Shawwal (the blessed Eid Al-Fitr),” the ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Read also: Qatar astronomers say Eid Al Fitr predicted to land on May 13th

Eid Al Fitr is an annual celebration to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. Traditionally, Muslims families would come together for a feast to celebrate the month-long fasting.

According to the Islamic Hijri calendar, months begin and end depending on the movement of the moon in its orbit around the Earth.

On the other hand, Gregorian months are determined by the movement of the Earth in its orbit around the sun.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Ship with oxygen and medical aid from Qatar, Kuwait arrives in India

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Thousands of people have lost their lives due to India‘s new deadly strain of Covid-19.  Qatar and Kuwait have sent 400 oxygen cylinders and 47 oxygen...
Read more
News

Qatar Museums go red as Israeli air strikes kill dozens of Palestinians

Farah AlSharif - 0
Qatar Museums' building were lit up in red to show solidarity with Palestinians as Israeli air strikes kill more than 20 in Gaza.  As a...
Read more
Politics

Qatar freezes assets of six businessmen amid corruption sweep: reports

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has also updated laws to abolish previous immunity provisions for ministers. Qatar has reportedly frozen the assets of...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.