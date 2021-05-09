Qatar to chair emergency Arab League meeting on Israeli crimes against Palestinians

Israeli forces have been attacking Palestinians demonstrating against forced evictions in Sheikh Jarrah, while arresting protesters including children.

Qatar is set to chair an “extraordinary” Arab League Council meeting on Israel’s crimes in Jerusalem on Monday, state news agency [QNA] reported on Saturday.

The announcement was made by the Arab League’s Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki, who said that the session will be held on Palestine’s request at the Arab League’s headquarters in Cairo.

Officials at the meeting will also be discussing the ethnic cleansing of Jerusalem’s Palestinian Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

The meeting comes amid an urgent need for international action to bring to an end deliberate Israeli attacks on Palestinians protesting the forced evictions of the indigenous people of Sheikh Jarrah, a key point of entry in Jerusalem.

Israel has continued its crackdown on Palestinians outside the Old City of Jerusalem during Laylat Al-Qadr, one of the holiest nights of the fasting month of Ramadan, as tens of thousands of Muslims prayed at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The Palestinian Red Crescent said up to 90 people were injured on Saturday. This is in addition to 200 injuries reported on Friday after Israeli forces stormed the holy Al-Aqsa mosque and fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at Palestinians.