31 C
Doha
Sunday, May 9, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Qatar to chair emergency Arab League meeting on Israeli crimes against Palestinians

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesPolitics
Source: Middle East Online

Israeli forces have been attacking Palestinians demonstrating against forced evictions in Sheikh Jarrah, while arresting protesters including children.

Qatar is set to chair an “extraordinary” Arab League Council meeting on Israel’s crimes in Jerusalem on Monday, state news agency [QNA] reported on Saturday.

The announcement was made by the Arab League’s Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki, who said that the session will be held on Palestine’s request at the Arab League’s headquarters in Cairo.

Officials at the meeting will also be discussing the ethnic cleansing of Jerusalem’s Palestinian Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

The meeting comes amid an urgent need for international action to bring to an end deliberate Israeli attacks on Palestinians protesting the forced evictions of the indigenous people of Sheikh Jarrah, a key point of entry in Jerusalem.

Israel has continued its crackdown on Palestinians outside the Old City of Jerusalem during Laylat Al-Qadr, one of the holiest nights of the fasting month of Ramadan, as tens of thousands of Muslims prayed at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said up to 90 people were injured on Saturday. This is in addition to 200 injuries reported on Friday after Israeli forces stormed the holy Al-Aqsa mosque and fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at Palestinians.

Israel justified its actions on Friday as a “response to violence” towards Palestinians who had reportedly hurled rocks and other objects at the occupying forces.

Read also: Qatar secures presidency for Arab League’s rights committee

As of now, up to 550 people are at risk of being forcibly evicted in Sheikh Jarrah, a neighbourhood that is home to 3,000 Palestinians, all of whom are refugees that were forced out of their homes in Palestine during the Nakba in 1948. The native population has resisted settlers since 1972.

The native population has resisted settlers since 1972.

Israeli authorities have been attempting to implement what it describes as a “demographic balance” in Jerusalem at a 70-30 ratio by illegally limiting the Palestinian population.

On Saturday, the amir held a phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to express Qatar’s support to Palestinians.

“I assured him [Abbas] of Qatar’s firm and supportive stance for the brotherly Palestinian people to obtain their national rights, with our strong condemnation of the Israeli occupation forces’ repeated attacks on defenseless civilians and worshipers in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque,” said Sheikh Tamim in a tweet.

Qatar’s foreign ministry also echoed the Gulf state’s firm position in supporting Palestinians, strongly condemning the latest attacks as a “provocation to the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world, and a severe violation of human rights and international accords”.

In contrast to some of its neighbours, Qatar has rejected plans to normalise relations with Israel until it stops its human rights violations against Palestinians, as per the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Qatar’s amir, officials condemn ‘brutal’ Israeli attacks on Palestinians in Jerusalem

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Israel has continued to expand its ethnic cleansing of Palestinians this week as forced evictions continue to pose a risk to indigenous families in...
Read more
COVID-19

New quarantine exemptions for vaccinated GCC citizens

Hala Abdallah - 0
The ministry issued an updated quarantine exemption criteria exclusively for GCC citizens and people they are accompanied with.  The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) announced...
Read more
Sports

Qatar’s PSG among world’s ‘most valuable’ football teams: Forbes

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar’s Paris Saint-Germain ranked among the 'World’s Most Valuable Soccer Teams' for the year 2021. Qatari owned football team PSG has managed to overcome hurdles...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.