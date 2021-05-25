Qatar to continue supporting Sudan, FM says

Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani affirmed Qatar’s support for Sudan in a joint press conference in Khartoum.

Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Doha will continue to support Sudan and rejects any prejudice to its security or people.

During a joint press conference with his Sudanese counterpart Maryam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi in Khartoum, Sheikh Mohammed said the visit was a good opportunity to discuss ways to advance co-operation and strengthen relations between the two countries.

Sudanese Foreign Al-Mahdi expressed Sudan’s thanks to Qatar for its role in helping remove Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, and for its efforts to support peace in Darfur as well as the Juba Peace Agreement.

The Qatari FM also praised how Sudan has dealt with regional crises and emphasised how it is going through exceptional circumstances in this transitional phase.

Qatar is confident that Sudan will emerge stronger from this difficult stage,” he said.

The Sudanese transitional government was formed to run the country for a three-year period to make way for elections.

In January, Sudan’s first Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo [known as Hemedti] made his official visit to Qatar to promote joint cooperations and bilateral relations.

Qatar-Sudan ties

Qatar and Sudan have had strong relations since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1972.

The Gulf state participated in the final signing ceremony of the peace agreement between the transitional government of the Republic of Sudan and the Sudanese Armed Movements in October 2020.

In 2011, Doha also sponsored a negotiation process that resulted in the Darfur Peace Agreement, which brought together the government of Sudan and the armed movements to end the six-year-long Darfur conflict.

At least 300,000 people were killed and around 2.7 million were displaced during the genocide.

Then in 2013, Qatar hosted the International Donors Conference for Reconstruction and Development in Darfur, where the country pledged to raise $7.2 billion to help rebuild the conflict area over a period of six years.

