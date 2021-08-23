39.6 C
Monday, August 23, 2021
Qatar to debut at military music festival in Moscow

By Farah AlSharif

-

Culture
Source: QNA

Qatar will be represented by the nation’s Police Band at the annual International Military Music Festival in Moscow.

Qatar will take part in the International Military Music Festival which is set to take place in Russia from 27 August to 5 September.

The Gulf nation will be represented by the Qatar Police Band, making it the country’s debut in the annual festival held in the Red Square in Moscow. The band is scheduled to perform a number of military musical performances as well as a silent weapon show.

The Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music event held in Moscow.

Among those who take part are Russian and foreign military bands, folk groups, and honour guard units of foreign countries. More than 40 countries have taken part in the festival since 2006.

The festival was named after the world-famous Spasskaya Tower in Moscow’s Kremlin, with the event’s motto this year confirmed as: “To Revive Traditions and Preserve History”.

Qatar Police Band

The Qatar Police Band is headed by Captain Mohammed Abdullah AlHaydoos, with conductors First Lieutenant Fahad Al-Yafei and First Lieutenant Sultan Al-Hamadi.

The band is the leading musical division of Qatar’s Ministry of Interior. It has played a great part in preserving Qatar’s musical heritage as well as the growth of its national military music traditions through tailoring popular melodies to fit in a military orchestra.

Read also: Get voting! Najah Qatari to award Gulf state's most inspiring personalities, entities

The band was formed in 1950 and featured a single section of trumpets. Since then, the group has increased its volume to 218 musicians on copper, rhythmic and other instruments.

It takes part in all police and civil events and ceremonies held in Qatar, such as Qatar National Day and Qatar Sports Day.

