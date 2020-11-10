Qatar to donate field hospitals as crises-hit Lebanon braces for lockdown

1,000 beds will be set up to aid Lebanon’s healthcare system during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Qatar is set to donate two field hospitals to Lebanon’s Tripoli and Tyre, in efforts to help the crises-hit country tackle COVID-19.
Doha’s ambassador to Beirut, Mohammed al-Jaber, informed Lebanon’s Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan of the move earlier this week.
Each field hospital will host around 500 beds to help strengthen the healthcare system in the country, privately owned television channel, Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International, reported.
Read also: Qatar’s EAA, UNESCO to ‘restore education’ in $10mn project to rebuild Beirut schools
Qatar’s latest move comes after Lebanon’s anti-coronavirus ministerial committee agreed on Monday on enforcing a general lockdown for two weeks, the TV network reported.
Lebanon has been struck with a number of crises, including political instability, a crashing economy and most recently, a devastating port explosion that decimated most of the capital Beirut.
Since the explosion in August, Lebanon has seen a spike of COVID-19 cases in the country, with 95,355 cases of COVID-19 and 732 reported deaths.
Earlier this month, a $10 million partnership between UNESCO and Education Above All Foundation (EAA) to rebuild or restore school buildings damaged by the Beirut explosion was announced by the two organisations.
With support from the Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD), EAA and UNESCO aim to rehabilitate 55 schools, 20 TVET centres and 3 universities – American University of Beirut, Saint Joseph University – Beirut, Lebanese university – in the capital.
On August 4, the Beirut Port exploded after 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate – an agricultural fertiliser – was stored for over 6 years at a warehouse.
The explosion almost wiped out the entire city, destroying neighbourhoods and businesses across the city. Hundreds were killed in the Lebanon blast, which added political and economic crises in the country.
