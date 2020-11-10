31.6 C
Doha
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home News COVID-19

Qatar to donate field hospitals as crises-hit Lebanon braces for lockdown

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Top StoriesCOVID-19Politics
[Pixabay]

1,000 beds will be set up to aid Lebanon’s healthcare system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qatar is set to donate two field hospitals to Lebanon’s Tripoli and Tyre, in efforts to help the crises-hit country tackle COVID-19.

Doha’s ambassador to Beirut, Mohammed al-Jaber, informed Lebanon’s Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan of the move earlier this week. 

Each field hospital will host around 500 beds to help strengthen the healthcare system in the country, privately owned television channel, Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International, reported.

Read also: Qatar’s EAA, UNESCO to ‘restore education’ in $10mn project to rebuild Beirut schools

Qatar’s latest move comes after Lebanon’s anti-coronavirus ministerial committee agreed on Monday on enforcing a general lockdown for two weeks, the TV network reported.

Lebanon has been struck with a number of crises, including political instability, a crashing economy and most recently, a devastating port explosion that decimated most of the capital Beirut. 

Since the explosion in August, Lebanon has seen a spike of COVID-19 cases in the country, with 95,355 cases of COVID-19 and 732 reported deaths.

Earlier this month, a $10 million partnership between UNESCO and Education Above All Foundation (EAA) to rebuild or restore school buildings damaged by the Beirut explosion was announced by the two organisations.

With support from the Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD), EAA and UNESCO aim to rehabilitate 55 schools, 20 TVET centres and 3 universities – American University of Beirut, Saint Joseph University – Beirut, Lebanese university – in the capital.

On August 4, the Beirut Port exploded after 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate – an agricultural fertiliser – was stored for over 6 years at a warehouse.

The explosion almost wiped out the entire city, destroying neighbourhoods and businesses across the city. Hundreds were killed in the Lebanon blast, which added political and economic crises in the country.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

Doha welcomes Ofcom ruling against Abu Dhabi TV for ‘unethical’ interview

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
A UAE-based TV channel aired a recorded interview against the will of the key subject, Qatari citizen Dr Mahmoud Al-Jaida. The United Kingdom’s Office of...
Read more
The Round up
00:01:52

The Round Up | 9 Nov 2020

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories this Monday on #TheRoundUp ⚖️ Saudi’s Al Arabiya to be tried in UK court over ‘false’ Qatar Airways video 🏠 Applications open to lease...
Read more
Events

Qawarib 2020: International boat show to set sail following COVID-19 delays

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Get ready to see a wide variety of luxury boats at Porto Arabia. The Qatar International Boat Show (Qawarib 2020) will return on November 16...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Technology

Five essential apps to use in Qatar

Marwan Elwaraki - 0
No doubt, technology has rapidly expanded in Qatar and other Arab countries in the last few years. As everything goes online, apps with various...

Why did Amir Tamim flip his robe during the Istisqa ‘rain-seeking’...

Culture

Residential rent likely to decrease in Qatar, local real estate firm...

Business

The show goes on: Ajyal introduces ‘drive-in cinema’ for this year’s...

Events

What would a Biden presidency look like for Qatar, GCC region?

Opinion

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

Saudi’s Al Arabiya to be tried in UK court over ‘false’ Qatar Airways video

Politics Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Qatar Airways says a Saudi TV channel’s video report showing one of its plane being shot down was done so to deter customers from...
Read more

What would a Biden presidency look like for Qatar, GCC region?

Opinion Michael Eisner & Sarah Leah Whitson - 0
As the United States gears up for the the November 3 presidential election, questions have been raised over the potential impact of a Joe...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Five essential apps to use in Qatar

Technology Marwan Elwaraki - 0
No doubt, technology has rapidly expanded in Qatar and other Arab countries in the last few years. As everything goes online, apps with various...
Read more

Why did Amir Tamim flip his robe during the Istisqa ‘rain-seeking’ prayer?

Culture Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Amir joined thousands across the country to perform the Istisqa rain-seeking prayer on Thursday morning. After weeks into a rain season with no rain,...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.