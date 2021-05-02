32.5 C
Qatar to establish new platform for workers’ complaints

By Farah AlSharif

Qatar’s Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs (MADLSA) is set to establish a unified platform for workers. 

A unified platform to allow for workers’ complaints and disputes is set to be launched in Qatar within days, the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs (MADLSA) announced on Saturday.

The move provides employees and staff members with a platform to submit complaints related to work issues, in ongoing efforts to improve conditions across the country.

In a speech given by Minister of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs Yousef bin Mohamed al-Othman Fakhro on the occasion of International Workers’ Day, the Qatari official highlighted the occasion’s tribute to all workers “due to the interest they receive as a partner in the development renaissance in Qatar.”

The move, announced on May 1, coincides with the implementation of Qatar’s new and historic labour laws which have received global praise from rights groups for creating better work environment in the Gulf state.

“The MADLSA is working in this regard to implement modern legislation in accordance with the highest standards through continuous co-operation and co-ordination with representatives of employers and workers and various local and international partners to search for the best and most successful ways to care for workers,” said Fakhroo.

As a part of efforts to continue developing conditions for workers in Qatar, the minister affirmed that authorities will continue implementing measures to alleviate the economic repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic through the financial incentives package as well as the extension of the national guarantees programme.

Read also: Qatar swiftly intervenes to resolve salary issues after workers’ protest

These measures will consequently ensure that business and jobs will continue paying workers’ wages.

The minister also noted that the MADLSA is working to strengthen the protection of wages and to provide support and assistance to workers, to ensure that they exercise their rights and obtain their financial entitlements, as well as basic services.

As the FIFA World Cup 2022 edges closer, Qatar has faced global scrutiny for its treatment of migrant workers, who make up a large majority of its population.

However, authorities have engaged in major steps to address those concerns in recent years. As part of the major labour reform agenda, authorities introduced the region’s first non-discriminatory minimum wage, abolished the controversial kafala sponsorship system and scrapped the Non-Objection Certificate.

Qatar has also drastically enhanced monitoring across the board to detect violations, enacting swifter penalties and further strengthening the capacity of labour inspectors.

