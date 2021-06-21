41.2 C
Doha
Monday, June 21, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Business

Qatar to expect multi-billion dollar economic boost from World Cup 2022

By Farah AlSharif

-

Qatar 2022Business
Qatar has been under the spotlight since bidding for the FIFA World Cup 2022 [Supreme Committee]

According to Bloomberg, the FIFA 2022 World Cup will provide a major economic boost for host country Qatar.

Qatar’s hosting of the 2022 World Cup, one of the next biggest global sporting events since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, will bring the host country a major economic boost.

“We anticipate the contribution to the economy essentially would be around about $20 billion,” said Secretary-General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy Hassan Al Thawadi.

This sum is equivalent to almost 11% of the Qatar’s gross domestic product in the year 2019, though Al Thawadi added that more detailed projections won’t be known until after the event takes place at the end of 2022.

In an interview that is set to air during Qatar Economic Forum on Monday, Al Thawadi said that the construction and tourism sectors are expected to benefit the most.

Qatar has undertaken many infrastructure and construction projects ahead of the event, such as the building of multiple World Cup stadiums and other projects, including the metro system and the an expansion of the Hamad International Airport.

Bloomberg data estimates the total value of these projects at $300 billion.

Al Thawadi has also said the World Cup is “meant to serve as an engine to push forward and accelerate a lot of the initiatives that the government has already committed to, and already had planned, whether that’s in terms of urban development or economic diversification.”

Read also: Qatar to provide one million Covid-19 vaccines for World Cup fans

“We will be hosting a safe event, and we’re optimistic that it will be the first major tournament where everybody who wants to attend will be able to attend, said Al Thawadi.

Qatar has repeatedly said it is planning to host a Covid-free World Cup, and this week said it will provide one million shots of the vaccine to international spectators flocking to the country.

Authorities have stressed that fans will not be allowed to enter stadiums without receiving the full doses of the vaccine.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

In The Classroom

Qatar celebrates milestone 10,000 scholarships for disadvantaged youth, refugees

Hala Abdallah - 0
To mark World Refugee Day, Education Above All (EAA) and its partner Spark NGO celebrated a 10,000 milestone scholarship. Education Above All (EAA) awarded on...
Read more
Qatar 2022

Norway votes against boycott of Qatar World Cup 2022

Hala Abdallah - 0
FIFA has praised Qatar for the sweeping reforms it has introduced to address concerns ahead of the 2022 World Cup. Norway's parliament voted on Sunday...
Read more
Health & Wellbeing

Al Hazm Mbaireek Covid hospital resumes regular services after 15 months

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The country has seen a significant dip in Covid-19 cases in the past month due to strict precautionary measures.  Hazm Mebaireek General Hospital is...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.