Qatar to expect multi-billion dollar economic boost from World Cup 2022

Read also: Qatar to provide one million Covid-19 vaccines for World Cup fans

“We will be hosting a safe event, and we’re optimistic that it will be the first major tournament where everybody who wants to attend will be able to attend, said Al Thawadi.

Qatar has repeatedly said it is planning to host a Covid-free World Cup, and this week said it will provide one million shots of the vaccine to international spectators flocking to the country.

Authorities have stressed that fans will not be allowed to enter stadiums without receiving the full doses of the vaccine.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube