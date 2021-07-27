41.8 C
Doha
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Health & Technology Health & Wellbeing

Qatar to get hands on ‘breakthrough’ AI breast cancer detection solution

By Farah AlSharif

-

Health & TechnologyHealth & WellbeingTechnologyTop Stories
Source: Kheiron Medical Technologies

The artificial intelligence solution will improve the experience of the patient and the breast cancer detection process.

A new deep learning artificial intelligence (AI) solution will be making its way to Qatar where radiologists will be able to improve breast cancer detection.

The solution, Mammography Intelligent Assessment (MIA), will be tasked to improve female patient experiences as well as help patients avoid unnecessary biopsies.

MIA is designed to aid radiologists in the decision making process of running more tests on patients based on their mammography screening using patented AI technology developed on more than three million breast images.

Qatar’s MedTech Corporation has penned a deal with UK-based Kheiron Medical Technologies to bring the AI solution to the Gulf country.

Data from the Qatar National Cancer Registry of the National Cancer Program at the Ministry of Public Health has shown that the most common cancer among all nationalities in Qatar is breast cancer, accounting for 16.58% of all cases.

Among women of all nationalities, breast cancer was the most common, accounting for 39.15% of all female cancer cases.

“Our mission is to support breast screening professionals in the fight against breast cancer with proven and effective AI-enabled tools. Based on its performance in the UK and Europe, MIA represents a major breakthrough in helping radiologists to dramatically improve breast cancer detection and patient outcomes,” said Kheiron’s Chief Commercial Officer Alex Hamlow.

MIA is the first solution of its kind to receive a European regulatory clearance mark for use as an AI-enabled independent reader for the detection of breast cancer. Clinical studies and testing have prepared MIA to read through breast images in great detail.

MIA can be used to replace one radiologists in double-reading workflows, and can work alongside one human reader. This will take the pressure off of clinicians to utilise their time to work with patients. the technology was one of the recipients of the British government’s first AI in Health and Care Awards.

Read also: Can music be used in therapy? Qatar experts are on a mission to find out

“We are looking forward to bringing Kheiron’s MIA solution to Qatar’s breast screening community. MIA has tremendous potential to improve radiologist productivity and empower breast screening professionals to detect potential malignancies more accurately and quickly,” commented Medtech CEO Dr. Hassan Kunhi.
The technology will soon be available to Qatar as well as the UAE and Oman markets.
In October, Qatar Foundation expressed the efficiency of using AI models to predict breast cancer in mammography scans with more accuracy than radiologists.

The use of technologies, including AI, is becoming increasingly popular in diagnostic approaches, with mammography being used as the standard method for early breast cancer detection.

Specific training of machines’ systems by scientists enables the devices to detect massive amounts of data and distinguish the difference between good and bad tissues. The algorithms will then learn to detect the tissues with great accuracy.

Algorithms offer more accurate results, providing an accuracy rate of 90% to 97%.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

F1 chief shuts down Qatar Grand Prix rumours

Farah AlSharif - 0
Rumours had earlier suggested Qatar may potentially fill up a spot following Grand Prix race cancellations around the world. Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has...
Read more
Business

Qatar’s economy ’emerging strong’ post Covid-19 pandemic: PwC

Farah AlSharif - 0
PwC Middle East released the third edition of its bulletin on the Qatari economy, showing its resilience during the Covid-19 pandemic.  PwC Middle East's third...
Read more
Sports

Why has Al Sadd star Akram Afif left social media?

Farah AlSharif - 0
The Qatari footballer announced on Twitter that he would be leaving social media for 'personal reasons,' leaving many confused.  Al Sadd forward and Qatar national...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.