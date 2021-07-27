Qatar to get hands on ‘breakthrough’ AI breast cancer detection solution

The artificial intelligence solution will improve the experience of the patient and the breast cancer detection process.

A new deep learning artificial intelligence (AI) solution will be making its way to Qatar where radiologists will be able to improve breast cancer detection.

The solution, Mammography Intelligent Assessment (MIA), will be tasked to improve female patient experiences as well as help patients avoid unnecessary biopsies.

MIA is designed to aid radiologists in the decision making process of running more tests on patients based on their mammography screening using patented AI technology developed on more than three million breast images.

Qatar’s MedTech Corporation has penned a deal with UK-based Kheiron Medical Technologies to bring the AI solution to the Gulf country.

Data from the Qatar National Cancer Registry of the National Cancer Program at the Ministry of Public Health has shown that the most common cancer among all nationalities in Qatar is breast cancer, accounting for 16.58% of all cases.

Among women of all nationalities, breast cancer was the most common, accounting for 39.15% of all female cancer cases.

“Our mission is to support breast screening professionals in the fight against breast cancer with proven and effective AI-enabled tools. Based on its performance in the UK and Europe, MIA represents a major breakthrough in helping radiologists to dramatically improve breast cancer detection and patient outcomes,” said Kheiron’s Chief Commercial Officer Alex Hamlow.

MIA is the first solution of its kind to receive a European regulatory clearance mark for use as an AI-enabled independent reader for the detection of breast cancer. Clinical studies and testing have prepared MIA to read through breast images in great detail.

MIA can be used to replace one radiologists in double-reading workflows, and can work alongside one human reader. This will take the pressure off of clinicians to utilise their time to work with patients. the technology was one of the recipients of the British government’s first AI in Health and Care Awards.

Read also: Can music be used in therapy? Qatar experts are on a mission to find out