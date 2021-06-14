Qatar to get its first ‘Dadu’ children’s museum

The Children’s Museum of Qatar is set to be Qatar’s first publicly funded museum and will be a space for exploration and learning.

Qatar Museums (QM) has revealed the name and logo of the nation’s first ever children’s museum, the first to offer young people and their families a dedicated space to learn and grow through “inclusive, open-ended play, exploration, and experimentation,” according to a statement by the Qatar News Agency.

Dadu Children’s Museum of Qatar will be an interactive indoor and outdoor institute that will aid in children’s development, serving as a a hub of creativity, collaboration and learning for children and parents alike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Qatar Museums (@qatar_museums)

The word “dadu” is a classical Arabic word describing marks made in the course of play or creative activity. These physical traces are evidence that play is always an essential part of childhood, and that is is within a child instinct to be playful and creative.

Dadu will be Qatar’s first publicly funded museum, with all donors, families, and corporations contributing directly to the future of Qatar and its people.

Read also: Healthcare workers to get free Qatar Museum culture pass

The new museum is under the stewardship of Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the chairperson of Qatar Museums.

Director of Dadu Essa Al Mannai said: “We are delighted to unveil ‘Dadu’ as the official name of the Children’s Museum of Qatar – a title that expresses the project’s ambition to imprint new ideas and ways of seeing, relating and learning.

“Dadu’s learning and development model is grounded in child development psychology, brain science, and practice. The museum will have a strong focus on instilling the values of creativity, compassion, generosity, and responsibility,” Al Mannai added.

Though it has yet to open its doors, Dadu’s has been engaging with families, schools, and community groups through a range of initiatives, such as recent extensive online engagement programmes that enable children and families in Qatar to participate in educational activities.

QM has not specified when the museum will open its doors.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube