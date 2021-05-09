Qatar to gradually lift Covid-19 restrictions from May 28th

Doha introduced tighter restrictions on April 9th to contain an alarming surge in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths.

Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health [MoPH] and Ministry of Commerce & Industry have introduced a four-phase plan for the gradual lifting of restrictions following a significant drop in daily Covid-19 infections among the community.

However, a concern over a potential increase in cases during Eid festivities, as was the case last year, means restrictions will only be lifted starting from May 28th, and will be altered depending on the daily infections over periodic evaluations.

Phase 1 – May 28th

Five vaccinated individuals will be allowed to gather indoors, as opposed to the current outdoor only restrictions for gatherings. The number of individuals allowed to gather outdoors will be bumped up from five to 10, with five non-vaccinated people now permitted to gather outdoors.

Weddings, conferences and exhibitions will remain temporarily banned during the first phase.

Libraries and museums will operate at a 30% capacity for everyone, with cinemas and theatres operating at the same capacity only for those who have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccines. Those under the age of 16 will not be allowed to enter.

Driving schools will operate at a 30% capacity on the condition that all staff are vaccinated.

Public transportation will operate at a 30% capacity instead of 20% and will also resume operation during the weekend. Smoking areas will remain closed.

Yacht and boat renting facilities will continue to allow rentals only for families living in the same household. A maximum of 10 vaccinated individuals are allowed to be present on the same personal boats, with four non-vaccinated people allowed as part of the total number.

All those who operate the rented boats must also be vaccinated.

Up to five people or individuals from the same family will be allowed to gather at parks, beaches and corniche. Private beaches will be open at 30% capacity.

Sports teams preparing for locally and internationally approved events by the MoPH will be allowed to hold training sessions. Training will also be allowed to take place outdoors [only 10 vaccinated individuals] and indoors [only five vaccinated individuals].

Limited sports events will take place at 30% capacity with vaccinated fans allowed to attend in open areas only.

Blended learning will be re-introduced at a 30% capacity.

Special needs training centres will be allowed to hold 1:5 sessions on the condition that trainers are fully vaccinated.

Training centres and nurseries will be allowed to operate at a 30% capacity on the condition that all instructors are fully vaccinated.

Workplaces will continue to operate at a 50% capacity and only 15 vaccinated individuals will be allowed to be physically present at meetings.

Shopping malls will continue to operate at a 30% capacity with food courts remaining closed for dine-in services. Takeout and delivery will resume.

Children below 12 years of age will not be allowed to enter shopping malls.

Traditional markets, or souqs, and wholesale markets will operate at a 30% capacity and will be open during weekends, with children below the age of 12 not allowed to enter.

Restaurants and cafes will operate outdoors at a 30% capacity, with indoor restaurants under Qatar Clean list being restricted to 30% only for those who have received their vaccines.

Housekeeping services will operate as normal in multiple houses only on the condition that the staff have been vaccinated. Only 30% will be allowed to provide services at workplaces during working hours.

Gyms and swimming pools will operate at 30% capacity on the condition that the staff and customers are fully vaccinated.

Outdoor swimming pools will operate at a 30% capacity and indoor swimming pools will operate at 20% for vaccinated individuals.

Outdoor amusement parks will operate at 30% capacity while indoors arcades will operate at a 20% capacity for those who have been vaccinated.

Salons and barbers will open at a 30% capacity only for vaccinated staff and customers.

Mosques will be open for all prayers with children below the age of 12 prohibited. Wudhu, or ablution areas and restrooms will remain closed.

Phase 2 – June 18th

Ten vaccinated individuals will be allowed to gather indoors and only five non-vaccinated individuals can gather indoors.

The number of vaccinated individuals allowed to gather outdoors will be bumped from 10 to 20, with 10 non-vaccinated people allowed to gather outdoors.

Weddings will be allowed to take place at with a maximum of 40 people on the condition that 75% of the attendees are fully vaccinated.

Conferences and exhibitions will resume at 30% capacity only if they meet the standards approved by the MoPH.

Libraries and museums will operate at a 50% capacity for everyone.

Cinemas and theatres will operate at 30% capacity only for those who have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccines. Those under the age of 12 not permitted to enter.

Driving schools will operate at a 30% capacity on the condition that all staff have received both doses of the required vaccines.

Public transportation will operate at a 30% capacity even on weekends, with smoking areas remaining closed.

Yacht and boat renting facilities will continue to allow rentals for individuals and tours.

A maximum of 15 vaccinated individuals are allowed to be present on the same boat, with three non-vaccinated people allowed as part of the total number.

All boat operators must also be vaccinated.

Up to 10 people, or individuals from the same family, will be allowed to gather at parks.

Beaches will also be open at a 40% capacity.

Sports teams preparing for locally and internationally approved events by the MoPH will be allowed to hold training sessions. Training will also be allowed to take place outdoors [only 20 vaccinated individuals] and indoors [only 10 vaccinated individuals].

Limited sports events will take place at 30% capacity on the condition that 75% of the fans are vaccinated, with indoor sports events allowed to take place at a 20% capacity.

Blended learning will operate at a 30% capacity.

Special needs training centres will be allowed to hold 1:5 sessions on the condition that trainers are fully vaccinated.

Training centres and nurseries will be allowed to operate at a 30% capacity on the condition that all instructors are fully vaccinated.

Workplaces will operate at a 80% capacity and only 15 vaccinated individuals are allowed to be physically present at meetings. Five non-vaccinated individuals allowed at meetings.

Shopping malls will operate at a 50% capacity with food courts operating at a 30% capacity while opening restrooms and prayer areas. Children below 12 years of age will not be allowed to enter shopping malls.

Local souqs and wholesale markets will operate at a 50% capacity and will be open during weekends, with children below the age of 12 not allowed to enter.

Restaurants and cafes will operate outdoors at a 40% capacity, with indoor restaurants under Qatar Clean list being restricted to 30% only for those who have received their vaccines.

Housekeeping services will operate as normal with more than one staff member allowed to be in each house only on the condition that the staff have been vaccinated. Only 50% will be allowed to be present at workplaces.

Gyms and swimming pools will operate at 40% capacity on the condition that the staff and customers are fully vaccinated.

Outdoor swimming pools will operate at a 30% capacity and indoors swimming pools operate at 20% for vaccinated individuals.

Amusement parks will operate at 30% capacity and indoor arcades will open at a 20% capacity on the condition that 75% of customers are fully vaccinated.

Salons and barbers will open at a 30% capacity only for vaccinated staff and customers.

Mosques will be open for all prayers with children below the age of 10 not allowed on the premises. Ablution areas and restrooms to remain closed.

Phase 3 – July 9th

15 vaccinated individuals will be allowed to gather indoors and only five non-vaccinated individuals can gather indoors.

The number of vaccinated individuals allowed to gather outdoors will be bumped from 20 to 30 instead, and 15 non-vaccinated people can gather outdoors.

Weddings will be allowed to take place with a maximum of 80 people on the condition that 75% of the attendees are fully vaccinated.

Conferences and exhibitions will be able to take place at 30% capacity only if they meet the standards approved by the MoPH.

Libraries and museums will operate at a 50% capacity for everyone.

Cinemas and theatres will operate at 30% capacity only for those who have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccines, on the condition that 75% of visitors are vaccinated. Must be at least 12 years or older.

Driving schools will operate at a 50% capacity on the condition that all staff have received both doses of the required vaccines.

Public transportation will operate at a 50% capacity while buses will be allowed to operate at a 30% capacity. Smoking areas to remain closed.

Yacht and boat renting facilities will continue to allow rentals for individuals at 50% capacity and tours at 30% capacity.

A maximum of 20 vaccinated individuals are allowed to be present on the same boat, with four non-vaccinated people allowed as part of the total number.

All boat operators must also be vaccinated.

Up to 15 people, or individuals from the same family, will be allowed to gather at parks with exercise machines being available.

Beaches will also be open at a 50% capacity.

Sports teams preparing for locally and internationally approved events by the MoPH will be allowed to hold training sessions. Training will also be allowed to take place outdoors [only 30 vaccinated individuals] and indoors [only 15 vaccinated individuals].

Limited sports events will take place at 50% capacity with indoor sports events allowed to operate at 30% capacity on the condition that 75% of the fans are vaccinated.

Blended learning will operate at a 50% capacity.

Special needs training centres will be allowed to hold 1:5 sessions on the condition that trainers are fully vaccinated.

Training centres and nurseries will be allowed to operate at a 50% capacity on the condition that all instructors are fully vaccinated.

Workplaces will operate at a 80% capacity and only 15 vaccinated individuals are allowed to be physically present at meetings, with five non-vaccinated individuals allowed to be present.

Shopping malls will operate at a 50% capacity with food courts operating at a 30% capacity while opening restrooms and prayer areas. Children allowed to enter.

Local souqs and wholesale markets will operate at a 50% capacity and will be open during weekends, with children allowed to enter.

Restaurants and cafes will operate outdoors at a 50% capacity, with indoor restaurants under Qatar Clean list being restricted to 50% on the condition that 75% of customers are vaccinated.

Housekeeping services will operate as normal with more than one staff member allowed in each house only on the condition that the staff have been vaccinated.

Gyms and swimming pools will operate at 50% capacity on the condition that 75% of the customers are vaccinated while all staff are vaccinated.

Outdoor swimming pools will operate at a 40% capacity and indoors swimming pools operate at 30% on the condition that 75% of customers are fully vaccinated.

Amusement parks will operate at 40% capacity and indoor arcades to operate at a 30% capacity on the condition that 75% of customers are fully vaccinated.

Salons and barbers will open at a 50% capacity only for vaccinated staff.

Mosques will be open for all prayers with children below the age of seven not allowed on the premises while closing ablution areas and restrooms.

Transitions in phases are to be amended based on daily coronavirus numbers.

On Sunday, Qatar recorded 389 cases with the total number of active cases standing at 8,954.

The total deaths surpassed 500, with six deaths recorded over the past 24 hours. Qatar also recorded 1,063 recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 201,530.

