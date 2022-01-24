Qatar to help thousands of Syrians following brutal blizzard

The brutal snowstorm in Syria— one of the worst in recent years— has left thousands of internally displaced Syrians with no shelter or a place to resemble home.

Tens of thousands of internally displaced Syrians (IDPs) will benefit from Qatar Charity‘s latest batch of relief aid as part of the much-needed winter drive, the organisation has announced.

The charity’s “Warmth and Peace” campaign provides humanitarian assistance to hundreds of thousands in need across the globe, with the help of generous donations from the public.

As part of the initiative, the latest aid to Syria includes nearly 10,000 food packages, 1,000 blankets and 1,000 hygiene kits. 5,000 bundles of bread are also being distributed daily for a consecutive 12 days.

بالتزامن مع العواصف الثلجية التي تضرب عددا من الدول مثل سوريا ولبنان والأردن وتركيا والتي تعد الأشد من نوعها خلال السنوات الماضية، شرعت قطر الخيرية في تقديم دفعة جديدة من المساعدات الإغاثية العاجلة على عشرات الآلاف من النازحين المتضررين في المخيمات.https://t.co/8qXTGQw0S2 pic.twitter.com/dmztHGmclr — Qatar Charity | قطر الخيرية (@qcharity) January 24, 2022

IDPs and residents in northern Syria have been struggling intensely during the harsh winter season—with many battling against the fierce storms to keep their homes intact.

Hundreds of tents have collapsed over the past weeks, leaving families with no shelter during the below-zero weather. Over 160 families have been trapped by the storm with no place to go, in this week alone.

As it stands, 62 tents in the IDP camps have been damaged, whilst another 724 tents have been destroyed completely.

“When the snowstorm started, I prayed to God that it would be light, but it just kept getting worse,” Douja Al Ali, who has lived in an IDP camp for four years, told Al Jazeera. “Everything is freezing! We need help!”

The harsh weather conditions have left at least one child dead, with his mother in the intensive care unit after their tent collapsed.

Ninety-seven percent of the population in northwestern Syria live below the poverty line, of which over four million are internally displaced.

Due to the staggering numbers and deteriorating living conditions, QC are mobilising all their efforts to help as many Syrians as possible survive the harsh storms, by donating tents, food, and clothes to thousands of people in the camps of Afrin, Azaz, and Idlib.

The charity is further expected to deploy over 682 residential caravans to the most vulnerable to help keep them sheltered, as well cover 3-months of rent to an additional 300 families until the weather settles.

A fresh 460,000 bundles of bread will be distributed during the next three months to 18,000 families in need. The donations will also include 2,800 blankets and warm clothes to help with the severe weather conditions.

In total, an estimated 272,000 people are expected to benefit from the latest emergency response by the national organisation.

The charity has urged the public and donors to continue their support for its “Warmth and Peace” winter campaign through donations via its website, phone number or mobile application.