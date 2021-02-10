22.1 C
Qatar to help vulnerable countries with ‘Doha Plan of Action’

By Menatalla Ibrahim

Politics

Qatar focuses efforts on helping millions of people have a better life. 

United Nations Ambassador Alya al-Thani said her country’s ‘Doha Program of Action’ would be the starting point for transforming the lives of millions of people in vulnerable countries worldwide.

The programme seeks to help developing countries struggling economically towards a path of sustainable and inclusive development by taking measures and initiatives aimed at “strengthening the productive capacities and accelerating economic growth.”

The ambassador’s comments were made in a statement during a United Nations session on the ‘Least Developed Countries’, in which she highlighted the committee’s efforts and role in guaranteeing the success of the conference.

Al-Thani also expressed Qatar’s appreciation for being elected as a member of the Bureau of Preparatory Committee and the host country of the Fifth UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries, which will take place from January 23-27, 2022.

“Qatar hosting the Conference comes in line with its belief that achieving the ambitious aspirations of the 2030 Sustainable Development Plan will not be possible without paying special attention to the least developed countries,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release, quoting Al-Thani. 

Despite challenges imposed by the pandemic, Qatar has continued preparations for the conference to ensure its success, she added. 

The official revealed that the conference will take place in Qatar National Convention Center next year – the most technologically advanced, and one of the largest conference centres in the Middle East.

