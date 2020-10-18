30.7 C
Sunday, October 18, 2020
Qatar to host AFC Champions League Final

By Sana Hussain

AFC Champions League in Qatar

Doha to set the stage for the final of Asia’s premier club competition. 

The Asian Football Confederation Champions League final will be hosted in Qatar on December 19, 2020 after the country successfully hosted the East and West region matches over the months of September and October. 

The AFC noted that the QFA met all the necessary hosting capability and capacity and medical infrastructure to host the Final of Asia’s top club competition, particularly the COVID-19 precautionary measures in place. 

This is the first time that the final will be a one-off match, as opposed to a two-leg final which has been the norm for the previous years.

The AFC Champions League East region Group Stage will kick-off on November 18, before the Round of 16 takes place on December 6 and 7. The Knockout Stage will commence with the Quarter-finals on December 10 before the Semi-final on December 13. 

Read more: Qatar to host AFC Champions League East Zone tournament

“The successful staging of the AFC Champions League (West) is testament to the capability of the QFA and the Qatar Government and we now look forward to building on the spirit of collaboration as we prepare to resume the captivating action from the East Group Stage to the Final,” said FC General Secretary Dato’ Windsor John.

