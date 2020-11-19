Qatar to host AFC Champions League teams at 2022 stadiums

AFC Champions League teams will use the Qatar 2022 World Cup facilities that are available.

Football clubs participating in the AFC Champions League for East Asia will have the golden opportunity to play and train in Qatar 2022 World Cup facilities, authorities said, as teams landed in Qatar for the major tournament.

The move is designed to assist the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in delivering its top club event by offering the best Qatar has to offer, with teams given access to world class stadiums built for the World Cup.

The tournament will be hosted in Khalifa International Stadium, Education City Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium, all of which are official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 stadiums, as well as the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium at Al Sadd Sports Club.

All stadiums scheduled to hose the tournament are equipped with cooling technology to kick Qatar’s heat to the curb.

The tournament kicked off on Wednesday and will continue until December 13, with teams already arriving in Doha for the competition.

FC Seoul, Ulsan Hyundai United and Jeonbuk Hyundai of South Korea, Sydney and Perth Glory of Australia, and Gwangju Evergrande of China have already set up base.

All teams will compete to qualify for the AFC Champions League Final against the West Asian champion Persepolis FC of Iran in Doha on Dec. 19.

The Vissel Kobe and Yokohama F Marinos teams from Japan will be the last to arrive on Nov 21 in the country.

Earlier this week, an AFC delegation took a tour to visit the Qatari stadiums expected to host the tournament.

Qatar has vowed to hold the tournament with the highest standard of protection in place, including testing all players and implementing safety precautionary measures amid the global health crisis.

