Qatar to host European Drive-In Film Festival

The festival will showcase a variety of foreign language films.

Qatar’s residents can experience another drive-in film festival, this time showcasing foreign language films.

The European Drive-In Film Festival will be held from Nov 26 – 28 in the Doha Festival City parking lot, with three screenings every day.

The films, which will have English subtitles, were chosen specifically by the Embassies of Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland, with one movie from each country being shown during the three-day festival.

The festival is an initiative by nine European embassies in Doha as a way of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic with an aim to promote cultural togetherness and lift community spirits.

The tickets are free-of-charge and on a first come first serve basis. They can be ordered online by visiting https://eurofilmfestival.qa/ starting Nov 15 onwards.

“We are excited to see this idea of a cultural community experience being able to take place despite the pandemic that affects all our lives,” said H.E. Anders Bengtcén, Ambassador of Sweden to the State of Qatar.

This is not the first time a drive-in festival has been held in Qatar. The 2020 Ajyal Film Festival has also turned to a drive-in experience due to pandemic restrictions.

