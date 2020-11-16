25.7 C
Doha
Monday, November 16, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Qatar to host European Drive-In Film Festival

By Sana Hussain

-

EventsCulture
Drive-in cinema in Qatar

The festival will showcase a variety of foreign language films.

Qatar’s residents can experience another drive-in film festival, this time showcasing foreign language films.

The European Drive-In Film Festival will be held from Nov 26 – 28 in the Doha Festival City parking lot, with three screenings every day. 

The films, which will have English subtitles, were chosen specifically by the Embassies of Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland, with one movie from each country being shown during the three-day festival.

Read more: How to buy tickets for this year’s ‘hybrid’ Ajyal Film Festival

The festival is an initiative by nine European embassies in Doha as a way of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic with an aim to promote cultural togetherness and lift community spirits.

The tickets are free-of-charge and on a first come first serve basis. They can be ordered online by visiting https://eurofilmfestival.qa/ starting Nov 15 onwards.

“We are excited to see this idea of a cultural community experience being able to take place despite the pandemic that affects all our lives,” said H.E. Anders Bengtcén, Ambassador of Sweden to the State of Qatar.

This is not the first time a drive-in festival has been held in Qatar. The 2020 Ajyal Film Festival has also turned to a drive-in experience due to pandemic restrictions. 

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

 

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

DN TV
00:01:34

The Round Up | Nov 16, 2020

Jisu Kim - 0
Top stories in Doha this Monday #TheRoundUp 🦠 No signs of second COVID-19 wave 💉 Qatar signs another vaccine agreement with Moderna Inc ⚽ Teams arrive in...
Read more
Top Stories

Vaccine update: Moderna’s vaccine presents 94.5% effectiveness

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Qatar will be securing the vaccine once it is available. US-based drug manufacturer, Moderna, reveals that its vaccine has shown 94.5% effectiveness, the company announced...
Read more
News

Seven Qatari referees to officiate Asian Champions League matches

Sana Hussain - 0
Asian Football Confederations Champions League’s East Zone matches will see seven Qatari referees officiating games.  Abdul Rahman Ibrahim Al Jassim, Saud Ali Al Athba and...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Travel

‘Classic, comfort, elite’: Qatar Airways launches new travel options

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Passenger now travelling on Qatar Airways can get extra baggage and Q-miles for a more comfortable journey. Qatar Airways (QA) has launched new fare families...

‘No chances’ of the blockade ending soon says UAE official after...

Top Stories

Curtains close: Back in time at Qatar’s first-ever cinema

DN Special Reports

Qatar in talks to host historic Pacquiao fight

News

Qatar, Saudi Arabia compete for ‘magical’ 2030 Asian Games bid

Sports

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

After Trump’s major shifts, what will happen between Biden, Iran and the Gulf?

Opinion Mahjoob Zweiri - 0
After four years of major shifts in the Gulf region under the Trump administration, political analyst, Mahjoob Zweiri explores what changes will come with...
Read more

Curtains close: Back in time at Qatar’s first-ever cinema

DN Special Reports Asmahan Qarjouli - 1
Lights out, projectors off, curtains close. Long before spacious movie theatres and large screens, watching films was a little different. In fact, films had to...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

‘Classic, comfort, elite’: Qatar Airways launches new travel options

Travel Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Passenger now travelling on Qatar Airways can get extra baggage and Q-miles for a more comfortable journey. Qatar Airways (QA) has launched new fare families...
Read more

‘No chances’ of the blockade ending soon says UAE official after hopes of possible breakthrough

Top Stories Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Abu Dhabi’s ambassador to Washington continues to justify the illegal blockade on Qatar three years on. The UAE’s Ambassador to the US, Yousef Al Otaiba,...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.