Qatar to host FIFA Arab Cup 2021 draw on Tuesday

Qatar is set to host the draw for the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 at the Katara Opera House on Tuesday.
Some 23 Arab nations will be placed in their respective groups for the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 during a draw in Qatar on Tuesday at 9pm.
The draw will be held at the Katara Opera House and will be attended by a limited number of officials in order to adhere to Qatar’s Covid-19 restrictions.
The tournament will be held at the end of 2021 and is seen as a vital opportunity to test operations and facilities a year before Qatar hosts the 2022 World Cup.
Matches will take place at six Qatar stadiums, most of which are complete, while others are in the final stages of construction.
The finals of the Arab Cup 2021 and the 2022 World Cup are set to take place on the same date, 18 December, but one year apart. This also comes in conjunction with Qatar’s National Day.
The 23 nations participating in the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 are Qatar (host nation), Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
