Qatar to host FM’s at Arab League consultative session in June

The last Arab League session took place in Egypt earlier in May, where members discussed Israel’s attacks on Palestine amid an 11-day bombardment on Gaza.

Qatar is set to host foreign ministers at an upcoming Arab League consultative session on June 8, Kuwait News Agency [KUNA] reported on Saturday.

The Arab League’s Assistant General Secretary Ambassador Hussam Zaki said the meeting “comes within the framework of the League’s Council at the level of foreign ministers to intensify consultation of common issues especially the political ones,” the report added.

Zaki added that the “consultative” meeting is a “tradition at the level of the League Council that allows ministers to discuss and express their opinions informally without referring to any specific agenda or issuing any formal statements or document”.

The latest meeting comes following an emergency session on May 11th, chaired by Qatar, where all members of the Arab League stressed the need to unify efforts to actively support Palestinians amid the 11-day Israeli aggression on Gaza.

In that session, Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said Israel’s targeted attacks on Palestinians in Jerusalem and several other cities can be categorised as war crimes, calling on Arab countries to unite in order to prevent it from happening again.

Sheikh Mohammed described the crisis as the result of a “fierce escalation campaign by the Israeli occupation forces.”

Qatar reiterated its position in supporting Palestinians and their rights during the session, renewing calls for the establishment of an independent state based on the borders of 1967 with East Al Quds as its capital.

The deputy PM also said Doha hopes the meeting will lead to an active and united Arab position to end the violations and attacks by Israeli forces and stand in support of Palestinians.

It is unclear what the June 8 session will address, though the Israeli aggression and the plight of Palestinians is likely to be among the topics.

A Qatar and Egypt-brokered ceasefire ended the 11-day bombardment on Gaza, where Israel killed 248 Palestinians including 66 children.

However, despite the ceasefire, Israel has continued its aggressions on Palestinians and continued to forcibly dispossess the people indigenous to the land.

In a recent interview with MSNBC, the Qatari diplomat described the ceasefire as “temporary”, saying more work is needed for lasting peace.

“What we have seen in the ceasefire that has been brokered recently that it’s temporary and it’s not addressing the root cause of the issue, which is the provocation that took place in Jerusalem and ultimately the absence of the prospect of the peace process between the Palestinians and the Israelis,” Sheikh Mohammed told host Ayman Mohyeldin when asked about maintaining the truce.

