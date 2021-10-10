38 C
Doha
Sunday, October 10, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Politics

Qatar to host international security summit this week

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

PoliticsTop Stories
Source: Global Security Forum

The event brings together an international network of international officials.

The annual Global Security Forum [GSF] is set to take place in Qatar from 12-14 October, authorities confirmed, where senior officials are expected to hold discussions over pressing global issues.

The theme for this year’s event is “Cooperation or Competition? Changing Dynamics of Global Security”, and will see officials address challenges in governance and development.

US, Taliban hold first face-to-face talks in Qatar since troop withdrawal

The invitation-only event provides a unique dynamic platform for international stakeholders to convene and address the international community’s leading security challenges. Unlike last year, GSF 2021 will take place both virtually and in-person.

“As states vie for power and resources in a rapidly evolving geopolitical climate, the 2021 Global Security Forum will focus on the imperative of balancing cooperation and competition in ensuring security and addressing critical challenges in governance and development,” read a statement by the forum.

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid Bin Khalifa Bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, and Assistant Foreign Minister Lolwah Al Khater will be among the key speakers at the event.

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, US Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas as well as Prosecutor at the International Criminal Court [ICC] Karim A. A. Khan QC will be joining other officials at the forum.

Academics, journalists and law enforcement officials will also be among the attendees present at the major event.

The GSF is hosted by The Soufan Center in collaboration with the Qatar International Academy for Security Studies [QIASS], the Airey Neave Trust, Defense One, Hamad Bin Khalifa University [HBKU], Qatar Airways, and the United Nations CounterTerrorism Committee Executive Directorate [CTED].

This year’s event will also look into the links between issues such as security and climate, transnational Salafi-jihadist terrorism and the rise of far-right extremism, global health and diplomacy, as well as unique national and regional responses.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Wellbeing

Social media, addiction and mental health

Chereen Shurafa - 0
The world’s largest social media platform suffered its most significant outage last week.  WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram recently went down due to an unexpected and...
Read more
Shura Council Elections

Qatar’s amir appoints secretary-general for newly-elected Shura Council

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Gulf state held its first legislative elections on 2 October. Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani appointed Ahmed Nasser Ibrahim Al-Fadala as...
Read more
Sports

How to get your hands on Qatar F1 tickets

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Qatar has replaced the Australian Grand Prix. Tickets for Qatar's first-ever F1 Grand Prix (GP) race will finally go on sale on Tuesday, with a...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.