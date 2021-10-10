Qatar to host international security summit this week

The event brings together an international network of international officials.

The annual Global Security Forum [GSF] is set to take place in Qatar from 12-14 October, authorities confirmed, where senior officials are expected to hold discussions over pressing global issues.

The theme for this year’s event is “Cooperation or Competition? Changing Dynamics of Global Security”, and will see officials address challenges in governance and development.

The invitation-only event provides a unique dynamic platform for international stakeholders to convene and address the international community’s leading security challenges. Unlike last year, GSF 2021 will take place both virtually and in-person.

“As states vie for power and resources in a rapidly evolving geopolitical climate, the 2021 Global Security Forum will focus on the imperative of balancing cooperation and competition in ensuring security and addressing critical challenges in governance and development,” read a statement by the forum.

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid Bin Khalifa Bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, and Assistant Foreign Minister Lolwah Al Khater will be among the key speakers at the event.

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, US Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas as well as Prosecutor at the International Criminal Court [ICC] Karim A. A. Khan QC will be joining other officials at the forum.

Academics, journalists and law enforcement officials will also be among the attendees present at the major event.

The GSF is hosted by The Soufan Center in collaboration with the Qatar International Academy for Security Studies [QIASS], the Airey Neave Trust, Defense One, Hamad Bin Khalifa University [HBKU], Qatar Airways, and the United Nations Counter–Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate [CTED].

This year’s event will also look into the links between issues such as security and climate, transnational Salafi-jihadist terrorism and the rise of far-right extremism, global health and diplomacy, as well as unique national and regional responses.

