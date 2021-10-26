Qatar to host region’s first ‘King of the Court’ beach volleyball finals

The finals will take place next year between 5-8 January.

The King of the Court beach volleyball finals will see Hamburg and Utrecht’s top 10 teams battling five teams in both genders in the region’s vibrant sports hub, Qatar.

The ultimate fight for the crown will culminate with a total prize of $325,000 for the winning team at Aspire Zone in Doha in January – adding yet another global sports event on the calendar for next year.

“We are proud to host King of Court Crown Series finals 2021 for the first time in the Middle East and especially in Aspire Zone Foundation, in collaboration with Qatar Volleyball Association,” said Mohammed Mubarak Al-Kuwari, Chief Marketing Officer at Aspire Zone Foundation.

“We are always looking for new concepts to attract new sports to the region that leave an effective impact on the community participation and complement the support of a healthy lifestyle.”

The finals, which will take place from 5-8 January 2022, will welcome all beach volleyball fans in Qatar and abroad to cheer for their team.

Qatar’s world-class sporting facilities have grabbed the attention of various global events over the years, including FIFA, F1, and Baja. Now, the region’s most vibrant sports hub will have a chance to flaunt its beach volleyball facilities in Aspire.

“The strategy we, the QVA and the State of Qatar Sports leaders, have been implementing the last years have led up to the perfect infrastructure, atmosphere, and support we need to ensure these events come to the sports capital of the region,” said Ali Ghanem Al Kuwari, President of the Qatar Volleyball Association.

Fortunately, beach volleyball is no stranger to Qatar.

The skills of Qatar’s Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan’s have echoed around the world over the last month, especially after bringing home a bronze medal from the 2021 Olympics.

The stars have also reached five World Tour four-star finals, winning Cancún III.

“The outstanding sports performance by our national teams and in particular by our local heroes Cherif and Ahmed has earned Qatar a spot between the best beach volleyball countries at the moment. We wish all participants a successful, amazing, and spectacular tournament. Welcome to Qatar!” Al Kuwari added.

Given the sports growing popularity in Qatar over the last few years, the finals are expected to be as competitive and heated as ever, attracting hundreds of fans and expanding the country’s global sports reach.

“Beach volleyball is the second sport of Qatar, lots of people head out to the desert to camp out and beach volleyball nets are always in their luggage. The sport is being played all around and with Cherif and Ahmed as their frontrunners, Qatar is at the pinnacle of beach volleyball,” said Wilco Nijland, CEO of Sportworx.

“I have tremendous respect for the opportunity that is offered in Qatar, especially at Aspire Zone, to host, facilitate and develop important sporting events.”

The Dutch King of the Court organiser Sportworx also added that Qatar’s hosting of the finals aims to further develop the sport in the region.

No information has yet been announced regarding fan-attendance restrictions.