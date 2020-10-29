32.8 C
Doha
Thursday, October 29, 2020
Qatar to host squash championship 2020 next week

By Menatalla Ibrahim

[qatarsquash]

New week, new tournament: Qatar is already preparing to host the 19th edition of the men’s PSA Qatar Classic, an annual international squash tournament on November 1.

To all squash lovers: Qatar is set to host the 19th edition of the men’s annual international squash tournament from November 1 to 7 at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

“The Qatar Classic 2020 is here, and we are impressed with the level of our preparations and readiness for this tournament. The event popularity is increasing by the day, and we are highly encouraged with the level of enthusiasm,” said Tariq Darwish Zainal, Qatar Squash Federation Secretary General & Tournament Director.

“Despite being held under unusual circumstances, we believe that this year’s event will nevertheless generate greater interests than the past.”

As many as 46 players will participate in the tournament next week, including Diego Elias (World No. 6), World No. 7 Marwa El Shorbagy, and the eighth-ranked Simon Rosner.

The 2005 champion, James Willstrop and 2011 winner Grégory Gaultier will also attend the tournament.

 The winner will have a chance to go home with $175,000, along with the championship title.

To ensure everyone’s safety and that health precautionary measures are adhered to, this year’s tournament will have a limited number of spectators. However, fans can enjoy all the actions live on SquashTV.

In the last 15 years, Qatar has hosted more than 500 major international sports events, conferences and training camps – including the 15th edition of the Asian Games in 2006.

