Qatar to increase mobile blood donation units

The new blood donation units are part of Hamad Medical Corporation’s preparations for major international events that Qatar will host.

Three new mobile blood donation units are set to appear around Doha and will join three already-existing stations attached to the Blood Donor Centre at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), the institute confirmed.

The new units are part of the HMC’s preparations for major international events expected to be hosted in Qatar, including the upcoming FIFA Arab Cup later this year and the FIFA 2022 World Cup next year.

Major expansions in medical and health facilities across Qatar have meant that the demand for blood is estimated to increase, with the new sophisticated units expecting to provide essential support to the rise in numbers.

HMC’s Blood Donation Centre said it will continue to hold various awareness programmes to encourage people to donate blood.

‘Self-sufficient’

Qatar has been 100 percent self-sufficient in blood supply for the last 10 years thanks to thousands of regular blood donors in the country according to Medical Director of the Blood Donor Centre at HMC Siddiqa Al Mahmoudi.

Voluntary blood donation meets 100% of Qatar’s needs, the highest rate in the region.

The country’s blood services receive an average of 150-250 blood units from volunteer donors daily, the senior official said, adding that over 21,000 volunteers have registered since the beginning of the year.

Al Mahmoudi said that donors are the country’s biggest pillars, with most donating blood on a regular basis to help save thousands of lives.

During weekdays, the blood department receives more than 150 blood units from Qatar’s community. On the weekend, the number can double, reaching up to 300 units.

Qatar has stopped importing blood since 1987, relying only on voluntary donors to provide safe and secure blood supply.

Blood donation requirements

In Qatar, those aged between 18 to 60 years are eligible to donate blood. Those wishing to do so must be fit and healthy on the day of donation, and weigh 50 kg and above.

Potential donors must also have haemoglobin levels of at least 13g/dl for males and 12.5g/dl for females.

Upon arrival at the unit, donors must notify the unit about any ongoing medications. Those who are anaemic, have hypertension or are dependent on insulin cannot donate blood. Other diseases that prevent donation include any chronic heart, lung, or circulatory illnesses.

Pregnant, lactating, or menstruating women cannot donate. Donors must not have donated blood for the past eight weeks.

