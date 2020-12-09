Qatar to launch first edition of ‘Beach Games’ this month

Local beach game enthusiasts are now welcome to register to compete in a wide range of beach sports this month, for the first time in the country.
The Qatar Olympic Committee [QOC] is set to host its first ever edition of Beach Games starting from December 20 until January 2 next year at Aspire Park.
The local Qatari sports body called all beach sports enthusiasts and amateurs wishing to participate in the games to register their names and details on the QOC’s official website and social media accounts.
According to the QOC, participants will be competing in four different beach sports including football, handball, volleyball and three-on-three basketball with a maximum four-to-12 teams of men and women allowed to participate in each sport.
The QOC beach games aim to help promote this specific type of sports inside Qatar and among all of its communities, while also keeping up with its previous success in hosting the 2019 ANOC Beach Games.
Have you registered yet?
