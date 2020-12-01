27.7 C
Doha
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Top Stories

Qatar to launch lung transplant programme

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesHealth & TechnologyHealth & Wellbeing
Photo by Olga Guryanova on Unsplash

The major procedure will soon be possible thanks to doctors at Hamad Medical Corporation.

Hamad Medical Corporation’s [HMC] Organ Transplant Program will soon start lung transplants, the Minister for Public Health, Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari announced on Monday.

Lung transplants are going to be offered to people with lung failure where other treatment options are not possible. This new procedure will be added to Qatar’s organ transplant program, which already offers kidney and liver transplant surgeries.

“Qatar’s national strategy for organ donation and transplantation is not only world-leading in terms of the clinical and ethical standards it applies, but it is also one that is appropriate to the healthcare needs of our growing and diverse population,” said Dr. Al Kuwari.

This procedure marks a new milestone for HMC’s unit, which is considered one of the most comprehensive transplant centers in the region.

“Qatar’s organ donation and transplantation programs have fairness and equity at their heart and is something which we can be extremely proud of,” said Dr. Al Kuwari.

Read also: Organ donation: The final act of compassion before death

The new program will provide a holistic, individualised treatment for patients in need of a lung transplant under the supervision of a professional team of pulmonologists and surgeons, along with nurses, social workers, dietitians, rehabilitation staff and other specialists.

Moreover, Professor Takahiro Oto, an internationally renowned expert in lung transplantation has recently joined HMC as its lung transplant team leader.

“As an organization we have continued growing to meet the increasing and changing needs of our community and have been striving to fulfill its vision to provide the best quality care for all patients irrespective of nationality, religion or race,” said Dr Abdulla Al Ansari, Chief Medical Officer of HMC.

According to Dr. Al Ansari, the new program will further enable the organisation and the teams  to move into the next phase in the development of transplant services in Qatar.

“In November 2019 we set up a Heart and Lung Transplant Taskforce team who were charged with not only creating the environment in which the program would be a success, but also marshalling the planning, resources and technology needed to make this happen,” added Dr. Al Ansari.

The Qatar organ transplantation program was launched in 1986. Since then, there have been more than 430,000 registered organ donors in Qatar.

“The wider organ donation and transplantation program continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of our community and has been striving to fulfill its vision to provide the best quality care for all patients, irrespective of nationality, religion, or race,” said Dr. Riadh Fadhil, Director of the Qatar Organ Donation Center at HMC and Chair of the Heart and Lung Taskforce.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Final phase of Qatar Census to kicks off

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The census will resume online starting from 1 December 2020 after being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. After a long suspension due to COVID-19,...
Read more
Top Stories

Qatar’s public transport to go green

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
25% of Qatar’s public bus network will be powered by electricity during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Qatar signed contracts worth an estimated QR6bn on...
Read more
Top Stories

White House advisor Jared Kushner to visit Qatar, Saudi ‘to resolve Gulf dispute’

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
This visit could provide clarity after recent reports that a breakthrough in the three year long crisis was imminent.  Senior White House advisor and US...
Read more

Related Articles

Most Read

News

Qatar eases Exceptional Entry Permit measures for residents travelling abroad

Asmahan Qarjouli - 2
The decision was based on local and international epidemiological factors regarding the spread of COVID-19. Residents currently in Qatar with plans to travel and return...

Top 10 authentic restaurants for world cuisines right here in Doha

Dining

Graffiti finally cleaned off iconic ‘East-West / West-East’ artwork

Culture

Bahrain claims Doha ‘violated’ GCC agreement for stopping two boats breaching...

Politics

Index: Despite ranking, perception of public safety in Qatar high

Life

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

Fatima Shaddad: My last conversation with Qatar’s legendary icon Mama Fatima

Culture Hamida Issa - 0
When I first met Qatar's iconic singer Fatima Shaddad, I knew I was in the presence of a queen in her own right, writes...
Read more

‘Cinema is a Palestinian’s only weapon’: A review of Ajyal’s Audience Award winner, ‘200 Meters’

Culture Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Palestinian voices reach a global audience in a film showing the harsh reality of living under the illegal Israeli occupation. Visiting family members for a...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Qatar eases Exceptional Entry Permit measures for residents travelling abroad

News Asmahan Qarjouli - 2
The decision was based on local and international epidemiological factors regarding the spread of COVID-19. Residents currently in Qatar with plans to travel and return...
Read more

Top 10 authentic restaurants for world cuisines right here in Doha

Dining Joannah N Zimbe - 0
Qatar is home to a huge melting pot of expats from different parts of the world and this is reflected in the wide range...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.