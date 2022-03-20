Qatar to open first community recycling hub in Education City

The new initiative aims to encourage the community to start recycling in an effort to help the country’s sustainability goals.

To mark Global Recycling Day, Qatar Foundation (QF) has announced its plans to build Qatar’s first-ever recycling hub to encourage sustainability within the community.

Covering more than 8,000sqm in Education City, Green Island will feature six recycling streams, including paper, plastic, aluminum cans, e-waste, batteries, and organic waste.

Marking #GlobalRecyclingDay ♻️, we are pleased to announce plans to build Green Island – #Qatar’s first recycling hub – within #EducationCity, in partnership with @of_seashore! pic.twitter.com/h6DbGSAHc1 — Qatar Foundation (@QF) March 18, 2022

The hub, built in partnership with Seashore Group, will be partially powered by solar panels as a renewable energy power option and will be easily accessible by public transport, including the EC Tram.

“It is no secret that there is a gaping hole when it comes to recycling in Qatar,” said Nawal al-Sulaiti, sustainability manager, QF.

“And the desperate need to fill that gap and do more to empower the community, particularly the younger generation, and arm them with the tools needed become environmentally conscious citizens, is what led to the birth of Green Island.”

The first of its kind project in Doha is expected to open its doors for the public by October, if not sooner, QF has announced.

Visitors will get to witness 95 end-of-life shipping containers turned into exhibitions, restaurants, and coffee shops as part of a huge recyclable initiative. All containers are donated by Milaha, one of the largest maritime and logistics companies in the Middle East.

There will be no fee attached to the container. However, all tenets will have to offer a value proposition to create a learning cycle. For example, those who are starting a vintage clothing upcycling business will in turn have to offer community workshops on how to upcycle.

This way, the hub will cultivate a sustainability mindset in Qatar and hopefully build a significant milestone towards change.

“We are laying the groundwork, but Qatar’s community is what will drive this initiative,” Al-Sulaiti said.

“We hope that green island will create a ripple effect that will mark the start of community recycling hubs in Qatar and that soon we will see others wanting to replicate it, with recycling hubs popping up in every neighbourhood, just like we have parks.”

The younger generation is the hub’s target, she stated, adding that they possess a great power to bring change.

“It is easier to get youth to take up new habits when compared to adults, and these youth can then get their families to follow. Their power to bring about change is huge and is the driving force we need to cultivate a sustainability mindset in Qatar.”

Education and awareness are the primary objectives of QF’s latest major project. In order to achieve the best sustainability vision, the hub will be built in an interactive way to ensure an active learning experience.

“Each container will have a large screen mounted on it which will allow community members to see the various steps that a certain type of waste goes through as it’s recycled,” said Ouassim M. Alami, strategic initiatives advisor, QF.

What to expect?

The spacious hub will include research labs, a themed gift shop, an open space of exhibitions and lectures, organic cafes, and a farm-to-table restaurant with its vertical farm onsite.

Not only that, but Green Island will also house an art gallery where students can exhibit pieces of recyclable waste, as well as a 3D printing lab that prints using recycled concrete.

“Think of Green Island as an incubator for any person or initiative that thinks green – it will have something for everyone,” Alami said.

“Awareness sessions for people that are yet to start recycling. Lectures and talks for those that already do but want to learn about the nitty-gritty of recycling. Workshops for those that want to upcycle waste. Mentoring sessions and a launch pad for those with a sustainable business idea.”