Qatar to open large state-of-the-art diabetes centre to battle disease

An estimated 10% of Qatar’s total deaths are linked to diabetes.
Qatar will soon open one of its biggest and most technologically-advanced dialysis and diabetes centre to accommodate more patients and provide them with exceptional services, the ministry of health has announced.
‘Al Waab Dialysis and Diabetes Centre’ will be equipped with the latest medical technologies and will have the capacity to treat around 90 patients at the same time, ensuring better care and more advanced services for the community.
“Establishing Al Waab Dialysis and Diabetes Center furthers HMC’s efforts to provide citizens and residents with the best treatment services, as it shall improve quality levels of our dialysis and diabetes services,” said HMC’s Chief of Healthcare Facilities Development and Acting Chief Business Services, Hamad Nasser Al Khalifa.
The top-tier facility will also include 78 dialysis units, two VIP units, and three peritoneal dialysis units, in addition to mobile clinics.
Read also: HMC to open ‘revolutionary’ diabetes clinic
Built as a charity contribution by Abnaa Mohammed Al Mana Real Estate and managed by Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), the centre will be constructed using state-of-the-art materials and technologies with a hotel-like design.
“We are confident that this will be one of this country’s leading health centres while employing the highest standards of quality,” said CEO of Almana Real Estate, Abdullah bin Hamad Almana
“It will be equipped with the latest international medical technologies for the diagnosis and treatment of kidney diseases and diabetes and have an emergency department fully endowed with vital medical equipment, and supplies.”
The centre’s design will reflect Qatari culture and have a “healing atmosphere,” the official added, noting the facility will also be constructed according to green building and sustainability standards.
“Sustainability has been a primary consideration in the design process. The design incorporates green architecture techniques and sustainability has been a primary concern in planning the patient, staff and visitor as well as waste management flow, to create a harmonious community,” the official said.
What is diabetes?
Diabetes occurs when the body’s blood glucose, also called blood sugar, is too high. Normally, when that occurs, the brain signals the pancreas to release insulin, which acts as a key to letting the blood sugar into your body’s cells for use as energy.
Those with diabetes either do not make enough insulin (type 1 diabetes) or the body cells are not responsive to the available insulin (type 2 diabetes).
When there isn’t enough insulin, blood sugar stays in the body’s bloodstream and over time can cause serious health problems, including heart disease, vision loss, and kidney disease.
Read also: Wearable technology could be the next big thing for diabetes.
A clinical trial report earlier this week showed how for the first time in history, a Type 1 diabetes patient was cured of the disease with a new treatment, giving hope to millions around the world who may soon be able to live a normal life soon.
The clinical study will continue for five years and will attempt to treat around 17 other people with a severe case of Type 1 diabetes.
If deemed successful, the study will give over 9 million people around the world who are suffering from the disease a chance to majorly change their life.
Could diabetes be cured within five years with this new technology?
Is the disease a threat to Qatar?
Health authorities have been taking major steps to ensure adequate health care is provided for diabetic patients, given that it is one of the biggest medical threats in the country.
Recent statistics by the International Diabetes Federation suggests that around 20% of the adult population living in Qatar has diabetes, which can greatly affect their health if not monitored and treated accordingly.
In addition, an estimated 10% of Qatar’s total deaths is linked to diabetes.
For that reason, several awareness campaigns have kicked off in schools across the country as a preventive measure.
Meanwhile, the Qatar Computing Research Institute (QCRI) of Qatar Foundation’s Hamad Bin Khalifa University has also been working on early prevention and management of diabetes using AI (artificial intelligence) technology.
And now, the Gulf state has taken a major step by going forward with plans to open one of its biggest and most technologically-advanced dialysis and diabetes centre.