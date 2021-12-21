Qatar to open large state-of-the-art diabetes centre to battle disease

An estimated 10% of Qatar’s total deaths are linked to diabetes.

Qatar will soon open one of its biggest and most technologically-advanced dialysis and diabetes centre to accommodate more patients and provide them with exceptional services, the ministry of health has announced.

‘Al Waab Dialysis and Diabetes Centre’ will be equipped with the latest medical technologies and will have the capacity to treat around 90 patients at the same time, ensuring better care and more advanced services for the community.

“Establishing Al Waab Dialysis and Diabetes Center furthers HMC’s efforts to provide citizens and residents with the best treatment services, as it shall improve quality levels of our dialysis and diabetes services,” said HMC’s Chief of Healthcare Facilities Development and Acting Chief Business Services, Hamad Nasser Al Khalifa.

The top-tier facility will also include 78 dialysis units, two VIP units, and three peritoneal dialysis units, in addition to mobile clinics.

Read also: HMC to open ‘revolutionary’ diabetes clinic

Built as a charity contribution by Abnaa Mohammed Al Mana Real Estate and managed by Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), the centre will be constructed using state-of-the-art materials and technologies with a hotel-like design.

“We are confident that this will be one of this country’s leading health centres while employing the highest standards of quality,” said CEO of Almana Real Estate, Abdullah bin Hamad Almana

“It will be equipped with the latest international medical technologies for the diagnosis and treatment of kidney diseases and diabetes and have an emergency department fully endowed with vital medical equipment, and supplies.”

The centre’s design will reflect Qatari culture and have a “healing atmosphere,” the official added, noting the facility will also be constructed according to green building and sustainability standards.

“Sustainability has been a primary consideration in the design process. The design incorporates green architecture techniques and sustainability has been a primary concern in planning the patient, staff and visitor as well as waste management flow, to create a harmonious community,” the official said.

What is diabetes?