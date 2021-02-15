Qatar to open mission at NATO HQ in Brussels

The State of Qatar and NATO have signed an agreement to open a diplomatic mission office in Brussels.
The agreement is a part of the implementation of the arrangements for the Individual Partnership and Cooperation programme.
Head of Mission of the State of Qatar to NATO Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al-Khulaifi signed on behalf of Doha at the ceremony on Sunday.
The signing ceremony was attended by Military Representative and Assistant Military Attaché to Belgium Brigadier General Ali Abdulaziz Al-Mohannadi, and diplomats from the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Brussels, as well as officials from NATO.
Opening the Qatari office is a step forward into establishing distinguished relations based on political and practical cooperation between Qatar and NATO.
