Qatar to open mission at NATO HQ in Brussels

By Farah AlSharif

The State of Qatar and NATO have signed an agreement to open a diplomatic mission office in Brussels.

Qatar and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization [NATO] have signed an agreement to open a diplomatic missions office in the NATO headquarters in Brussels.

The agreement is a part of the implementation of the arrangements for the Individual Partnership and Cooperation programme.

Head of Mission of the State of Qatar to NATO Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al-Khulaifi  signed on behalf of Doha at the ceremony on Sunday.

The signing ceremony was attended by Military Representative and Assistant Military Attaché to Belgium Brigadier General Ali Abdulaziz Al-Mohannadi, and diplomats from the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Brussels, as well as officials from NATO.

Opening the Qatari office is a step forward into establishing distinguished relations based on political and practical cooperation between Qatar and NATO.

