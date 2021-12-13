Qatar to open three new health centres

The health centres are expected to expand the reach of healthcare to the community.

Three more healthcare centers will soon open in Qatar as part of the country’s efforts to enhance its healthcare system, the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has revealed.

The facilities will join 28 already existing centres across the country and are expected to include Al Mashaf, Umm Al Seneem, and Al Sadd.

PHCC’s annual report also stated that the current Al Khor Health Center will be replaced with a new facility soon after the opening of the new Al Ruwais Health Center and South Wakra Health Center.

The institution said the best way to improve the health of the community is to provide comprehensive and high-quality primary health care services to focus on the early detection of diseases and the wellness of the population.

For that reason, Qatar has taken major steps to ensure adequate health care is provided to those in need. All healthcare facilities are currently equipped with high-tech services to develop a safe and person-centered environment as part of the Gulf nation’s 2030 primary care.

A strategic plan was also launched in April of 2019 that included six strategic priorities, 20 goals and 80 strategic activities to be achieved over the five years. It’s aim is to enhance services provided and help expand the reach of adequate care to the community.

The focus on PHCC’s development was stepped up when the Covid-19 pandemic struck in late 2019.

Several vaccination centres and designated Covid-19 facilities were opened to help authorities control the spread of the virus, which in turn assisted in easing months of strict restrictions.

This, including extensive vaccination efforts, has proven to be fruitful in Qatar where Covid-19 cases have continued to stabilise.

Now, all individuals who have received the second Covid-19 vaccine dose at least six months ago can apply to receive the booster shot.

Qatar currently has 2,405 active Covid-19 cases and has recorded a total of 613 deaths since the pandemic started.

