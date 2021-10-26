Qatar to plant one million trees, unveils $16m global sustainability fund

Qatar’s commitment to sustainable development has been reflected through various initiatives in recent years.

Around one million trees will be planted just in time for the country’s much-awaited 2022 FIFA World Cup, authorities have announced, while also revealing a two-year $16 million sustainable development programme with the United Nations.

The new initiatives come as part of Doha’s support for the Middle East Green Initiative, launched by neighbouring country Saudi Arabia, and in line with Doha’s 2030 sustainability vision.

Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi revealed the news during a speech at the Middle East Green Initiative Summit in Riyadh on Monday, in which he addressed his country’s commitment towards sustainability.

“We praise the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and its keenness on launching the Middle East Green Initiative which we aspire to be a great leap in the joint environmental action at the global level,” said Al Kaabi.

Climate change has continued to cause drastic changes to various areas of life in today’s world, underlining that the Middle East Green Initiative provides a crucial opportunity for regional and international efforts to tackle such challenges.

Nations will now work together to intensify, protect and preserve vegetation, and combat desertification to contribute to the development of ecosystems and combat climate change, Al Kaabi added.

Contribution to global sustainability

Separately, Qatar signed a $16 million agreement with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) aimed to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on a global scale.

In a statement, Director-General of Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD) Khalifa bin Jassim Al Kuwari said the latest move will contribute to the development of several areas through innovative solutions.

“Its programmes also focus on poverty reduction, which is the first goal of the sustainable development goals, in addition to recovery, crisis prevention, conflict reduction, and early recovery from disasters in the fastest possible way,” Al Kuwari added.

Some 177 countries – mainly developing – will be the focus of UNDP.

The fund will be used to provide knowledge, experience, and resources to people in need to help them build a better life, QFFD said.

