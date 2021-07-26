40 C
Doha
Monday, July 26, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

Qatar to play US at Gold Cup semi finals on Friday

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

News
[QFA]

The Gulf state’s national team qualified for the semi-finals on Saturday following a win over El Salvador.

Qatar’s national team is set to play against the United States on Friday at the CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-finals in Texas, it has been confirmed.

The US secured its spot in the semi-finals after defeating Jamaica 1-0 on Sunday, with Matthew Hoppe scoring his first international goal in the 83rd minute of the game.

The upcoming match will be the American team’s 11th consecutive Gold Cup semi-final.

Qatar’s Al-Annabi had earlier qualified for the semi-finals after beating El Salvador in a 3-2 victory on Saturday at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

Read also: Qatar beats El Salvador to head to Gold Cup semi-finals

The team’s victory was led by Almoez Ali who opened up the lead just two minutes into the game before Abdulaziz Hatem secured it with a second goal at the 8th minute.

Almoez Ali followed in the second half with a goal at the 55th minute of the game before El Salvador’s Joaquin Rivas revived his team’s hope in winning the game by scoring in the 63rd and 66th minutes.

Last week, Qatar clinched a spot at the CONCACAF 2021 Gold Cup quarter-finals after a 2-0 win over Honduras.

In the first game against Panama, Al-Annabi drew 3-3 before then thrashing Grenada 4-0.

Qatar was invited as a special guest team in the Gold Cup.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Security forces storm Al Jazeera’s Tunisia office amid political unrest

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Anti-government protests erupted in Tunis late on Sunday following President Kais Saied’s decision to suspend the parliament and the country’s prime minister. Tunisian security forces...
Read more
Sports

Why has Al Sadd star Akram Afif left social media?

Farah AlSharif - 0
The Qatari footballer announced on Twitter that he would be leaving social media for 'personal reasons,' leaving many confused.  Al Sadd forward and Qatar national...
Read more
Politics

UN warns Afghanistan heading towards ‘highest’ annual civilian casualties since 2009

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
There have been rising concerns over the security situation in Afghanistan as the Taliban makes more territorial gains amid a drawdown of foreign forces...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.