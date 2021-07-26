Qatar to play US at Gold Cup semi finals on Friday

The Gulf state’s national team qualified for the semi-finals on Saturday following a win over El Salvador.
Qatar’s national team is set to play against the United States on Friday at the CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-finals in Texas, it has been confirmed.
The US secured its spot in the semi-finals after defeating Jamaica 1-0 on Sunday, with Matthew Hoppe scoring his first international goal in the 83rd minute of the game.
The upcoming match will be the American team’s 11th consecutive Gold Cup semi-final.
Qatar’s Al-Annabi had earlier qualified for the semi-finals after beating El Salvador in a 3-2 victory on Saturday at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona.
The team’s victory was led by Almoez Ali who opened up the lead just two minutes into the game before Abdulaziz Hatem secured it with a second goal at the 8th minute.
Almoez Ali followed in the second half with a goal at the 55th minute of the game before El Salvador’s Joaquin Rivas revived his team’s hope in winning the game by scoring in the 63rd and 66th minutes.
Last week, Qatar clinched a spot at the CONCACAF 2021 Gold Cup quarter-finals after a 2-0 win over Honduras.
In the first game against Panama, Al-Annabi drew 3-3 before then thrashing Grenada 4-0.
Qatar was invited as a special guest team in the Gold Cup.
