Qatar to provide $30 million aid to families in Gaza

Qatar aid to Gaza was renewed for a full year instead of a previous 6 month period.

Qatar is set to continue providing financial aid for low-income families in the Gaza Strip in 2021, senior Hamas group official Moussa Abu Marzouk has announced, local news confirmed.

The country will provide stipends at a full cost of $30 million for those in need, Abu Marzouk added, according to Gaza Alan. This comes as part of the country’s efforts to support Palestinians suffering under occupation.

“The Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, informed us of the renewal of the Qatari grant for a full year, rather than another six months,” Abu Marzouk said in a statement put out by Hamas media.

The aid was set to expire in March but has been extended for a full year to help impoverished families.

Qatar has yet to announce the move but the Gulf state has been providing over $1 billion in reconstruction funds and stipends for Palestinians since 2014 to support the community.,

An additional $150 million in Qatari fuel subsidies alone has also been provided to cover the shortage in the city.

Recently, the country’s charity organisation provided medical equipment and supplies to Doctors without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières – MSF) in co-operation with the Ministry of Health in Palestine.

The move comes as part of Qatar Charity’s plan to contain the virus in Gaza and to help keep the community safe.

“The project aims to reduce the healthcare costs for Palestinian patients. Qatar Charity works to promote medical services in the Gaza strip amid the dire humanitarian conditions the Palestinian people are witnessing due to the severe shortage and economic challenges that health facilities are suffering from,” said Mohamed Abu Haloob, head of Qatar Charity’s regional office in Gaza strip.

“This negatively impacts the health of patients,” Abu Haloob.

The medical equipment, which includes beds and laboratory devices, will help dozens of patients.

“Qatar Charity’s health projects, particularly providing laboratory supplies, medicine and protective gear, significantly improve the services provided for patients in such challenging circumstances,” said Dr Abdulatif al-Hajj, director-general of International Co-operation at the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip.

