Qatar to provide 400 scholarships to Lebanese citizens, refugees

400 students in Lebanon now have the chance to get a higher education scholarship at the American University of Beirut (AUB).

Qatar will be providing scholarships to study at the American University of Beirut to 400 Lebanese students as well as Palestinian and Syrian refugees in the country, authorities confirmed.

“70% of the beneficiaries will be Lebanese youth, while 30% will be refugees from Palestine and Syria,” according to Fahad Al Sulaiti, CEO of Education Above All Foundation (EAA).

In partnership with @AUB_Lebanon, supported by @Qatar_Fund, our #QatarScholarship Programme will award 400 disadvantaged Lebanese 🇱🇧, Palestinian 🇵🇸 and Syrian 🇸🇾 students with a higher education scholarship over the next four years. pic.twitter.com/di2dzkwyu2 — Education Above All Foundation (@EAA_Foundation) June 15, 2021

The move is part of a five-year Memorandum of Understanding with Lebanon’s Ministry of Education and Higher Education, the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and EAA.

EAA will manage the project through Qatar scholarships program that is set to help disadvantaged Lebanese citizen and Syrian and Palestinian refugees in Lebanon to continue their higher education at one of the most prestigious universities in the country.

“Through this agreement, we reaffirm the State of Qatar is concern to support education, securing a decent life, which supports the process of sustainable human development through which the desired development goals of the United Nations are achieved, specifically the fourth goal of sustainable development, namely: ensuring fair and inclusive education and promoting lifelong learning for all,” said the Director of QFFD, Khalifa bin Jassim Al Kuwari.

He noted that Qatar believes that “supporting education is one of the basic pillars of human development and the key to success,” adding that the agreement “comes as a continuation of Qatar’s role in supporting the fourth goal of the sustainable development goals.”

The Lebanese Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr. Tariq Al Majzoub praised Qatar’s support of education in Lebanon amid multifaceted challenges that could pose a threat to the sector.

“In the sea of crises and strong waves, friends appear as a flare spreading hope for salvation,” he said.

“This memorandum aims to contribute to the strengthening of the university education sector in Lebanon, by providing university scholarships for undergraduate and diploma students, covering 400 male and female students,” Al Majzoub stated.

“We look forward to the continued support of the State of Qatar and its institutions for education in Lebanon, because education is the essence of the development of nations, and the only way to achieve sustainable development at all levels.”

The ministry pledged to sponsor the implementation of the Qatar scholarships programme in order to facilitate the procedure of this memorandum in “all transparency,” he added.

The latest initiative by Qatar is part of the country’s efforts to provide education to developing nations and help students to complete their education journey, “in line with the state of Qatar’s direction in supporting education promoting peace and justice through sustainable and inclusive development.”

During his visit to Lebanon, Al Kuwari met with Director of the UNESCO Regional Office in Beirut Costanza Farina, in the presence of the Ambassador of Qatar to Lebanon Mohammed Hassan Jaber Al Jaber.

“The meeting reviewed the latest developments of the projects funded by QFFD and what has been achieved, especially the restoration of educational buildings damaged by the port explosion, in the context of completing the pledges of the State of Qatar to provide aid to Lebanon,” according to Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.