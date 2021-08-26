40.2 C
Doha
Thursday, August 26, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Qatar to provide Covid-19 vaccines to Afghans in transit

By Farah AlSharif

-

Top StoriesCOVID-19
Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Qatar is offering Covid-19 vaccine to evacuees temporarily staying in the country.

Qatar is providing Covid-19 vaccines to Afghan evacuees who are temporarily staying in the Gulf state, according to the Ministry oF Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

Those who have not immediately moved on to other countries are being provided with PCR swab tests and a Covid-19 vaccine, if requested. MoFA stressed that Doha is temporarily hosting “a large number of evacuees most of them students, families and journalists”.

There has been intense pressure to complete the evacuation of thousands of foreigners and Afghans who helped Western countries during the US’ 20-year war against the Taliban, with all foreign troops due to leave Afghanistan next week.

Pentagon working on improving ‘dire’ conditions for Afghans at US’ Al Udeid Air Base

Qatar has agreed with the United States to temporarily host 8,000 Afghan nationals while the UAE and Kuwait would host 5,000

Qatar’s evacuation efforts

Doha has managed to evacuate thousands of Afghans and foreign nationals since the Taliban took over the country last week.

On Sunday, Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani told Fox News that Qatar has taken “full responsibility” for evacuating Afghan civilians and foreigners from Afghanistan.

“We are taking the full responsibility for them [evacuees], taking them to the airport and ensuring their safety throughout. We are trying to facilitate for other countries who don’t have access to reach people who are there on the ground,” said the foreign minister in a televised interview with the American outlet.

So far, Qatar has evacuated more than 40,000 people from Afghanistan with the number expected to increase over the next few days and weeks. In a separate interview with CNN, the foreign minister said evacuations are expected to take place for another week or two.

More than 500 Afghan evacuees have been placed in temporary housing at a compound in Qatar, with families and students placed in separate villas. Daily activities have been arranged for the children at the compound, including football, arts and crafts and much more.

During Doha News’ visit to the compound, Qatari personnel were seen supervising the compound to ensure families are receiving adequate care and are provided with their hygiene and food necessities.

A health centre is also available on site, where those with health conditions can go to receive medication and PCR tests on arrival.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Qatari royal’s tweet sparks speculation over Arsenal takeover

Farah AlSharif - 0
Arsenal fans have been left to speculate a potential takeover after Qatar's Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad al Thani tweeted cryptically about the Gunners.  It seems...
Read more
Sports

Qatar’s PSG rejects 160 million euro Real Madrid deal for Mbappe

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatari-owned Paris Saint-Germain rejected a multi-million dollar deal to sell Mbappe. Qatar’s PSG has turned down a €160 million (£137 million) Real Madrid deal to...
Read more
Top Stories

Pentagon working on improving ‘dire’ conditions for Afghans at US’ Al Udeid Air Base

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Qatar has been praised on a global scale for its swift evacuation of Afghans in "the largest airlift of people in history". The Pentagon is...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

COVID-19

Qatar adds more countries to travel ‘red’ list

Hala Abdallah - 0
The ministry released new travel updates as efforts to control the spread of Covid-19 continues. Qatar's red travel list has been expanded to include more...

Rights groups criticise Qatar following Bidali release

News

US to deploy commercial airlines to evacuate Afghans from Qatar

News

Qatar banks increase of non-Qatari ownership is latest in ‘pro-market policies’

Business

‘Largest airlift of people in history’ not possible without Qatar: Biden

Politics

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.