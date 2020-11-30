Qatar to provide education to 57,600 Somali children

Qatar Fund for Development [QFFD] and Education Above All foundation [EAA] are due to provide thousands of Somali children with quality primary education.

More than 57,000 children in Somalia will receive basic education , Doha announced on Sunday, after an agreement between Qatar Fund for Development [QFFD] and Somalia’s Ministry of Education Culture and Higher Education.

The Memorandum of Understanding [MoU] is designed to support the Education Above All project.

Together, all organisations involved said they will strive to empower teachers to use developed, child-centered teaching practices and to strengthen the education committees in the country.

The agreement was signed by Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Kuwari, QFFD’s director-general, along with Abdullahi Abukar Haji, Somalia’s Minister of Education, Culture and Higher Education.

“The State of Qatar is one of the biggest supporters of Somalia in various fields, and education and empowering Somali people to contribute to building and developing their country is very important to us”, said Al-Kuwari.

This is just the latest in Qatar’s efforts in Somalia, where several developmental projects are already underway.

The projects include rehabilitating and developing infrastructure, stimulating the economy, creating jobs for youth, and empowering women.

“We are grateful for the State of Qatar’s support to my country during the past years,” said Haji.

Adding to Haji’s statement, Fahad Hamad Al-Sulaiti, EAA’s CEO, emphasised the importance of education as “an integral part of human capital and development”.

According to him, the project will promote the enrollment of children deprived of primary education in the states of Puntland, Galmudug, Hershabil, Jubaland and south-western Somalia will be benefiting from the program.

“We value the efforts of both partners and those who support us to find sustainable solutions to help create a safe environment for education and prosperity,” said Al-Sulaiti.

