Qatar to reconstruct Lebanon hospital after devastating Beirut port explosion 

The state of Qatar pledges to support the Lebanese Republic after the horrific explosion of Beirut Port on August 4 last year.

A hospital in the Lebanese capital that was destroyed in a devastating port explosion that ripped through much of the city will be reconstructed by Qatar, authorities said on Monday.

The Karantina hospital in Beirut faced significant damage after 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate – an agricultural fertiliser – that stored for over 6 years at a warehouse exploded last August.

On Monday, the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) signed on Monday a Memorandum of Understanding with Lebanon to reconstruct the facility, as part of the Gulf state’s initiatives to aid Lebanon.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani had previously allocated $50 million during the Paris International Conference to support Lebanon people after the horrific incident.

The Beirut blast, one of the largest explosions in history, almost wiped out the entire city, destroying neighbourhoods, businesses, schools, and hospitals across the city.

Some 207 people were killed in the chemical explosion which left thousands others injured.

During a meeting held in Beirut on Monday, Commander of the Lebanese Army General Joseph Aoun discussed with the Director-General of QFFD Khalifa Jassim Al Kuwari the prevailing situation in Lebanon.

Aoun expressed thanks to the Gulf state for its continuous support and generous aid, especially after the incident at the Beirut Port.

The meeting was attended by a QFFD delegation, Faisal Mohammed Al Emadi, representing Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS); Nawaf Abdullah Al Hammadi, representing Qatar Charity; Ambassador of Qatar to Lebanon Mohammed Hassan Jaber Al Jaber and Ali Al Mutawa, counselor at the Qatari Embassy in Lebanon.

Al Kuwari reiterated Qatar’s support to Lebanon, and stated that his organisation will implement its announced educational and health projects.