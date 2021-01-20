Qatar to resume flights to UAE from next week 

Qatar Airways will resume direct flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the coming week.

Qatar Airways will fly to Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi International Airport from January 27 and January 28 respectively.

Flight reservations are now open for booking on the airline’s website.

Qatar Airways flight, QR 1018 will become the first to head to Dubai after the three-year blockade.

The trip will depart from Hamad International Airport (HIA) at 7pm (Qatar time) and will arrive at Dubai International Airport at 9:10pm (UAE time).

The non-stop journey will last for an hour and ten minutes.

The following dat, the Qatari national carrier will also resume its service to Abu Dhabi for the first time since 2017.

Flight QR 1054 will fly an hour and five minutes from HIA at 7:50pm (Qatar time) to arrive at Abu Dhabi International Airport at 9:55pm (UAE time).

However, flight details may change as per Qatar Airways.

Earlier this week, airspace between Doha and Sharjah were opened and the first plane from the UAE arrived in Qatar on Monday at 4:10 pm.

Abu Dhabi’s flag carrier airline Etihad Airways also hinted at resuming flights to the neighbouring Gulf state very soon.

An Etihad Airways spokesperson: “Etihad Airways welcomes ties between the UAE and Qatar being restored. As airspace reopens, Etihad looks forward to recommencing services between Abu Dhabi and Doha and once again, supporting growth of trade and tourism between the two nations. Etihad will announce any developments when confirmed.”

